February 13, 2026: Thunder Bay Forecast — Flurries Early, Fog Tonight, and a Milder Valentine’s Weekend

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is waking up to a damp, late-winter feel this Friday morning. It’s mostly cloudy and sitting near -10°C, but the bigger story is the mild trend building in: today reaches +1°C, and the weekend keeps daytime temperatures hovering around or just above the freezing mark.

That means melting during the day, slushy edges on sidewalks and side streets, and the risk of slick refreeze in the evenings—especially where fog and moisture linger.

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is reporting mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -9.8°C. Winds are light from the west at 5 km/h, making it feel closer to -13 with the wind chill. Humidity is high at 88%, visibility is 24 km, and the barometer is 101.6 kPa and falling, suggesting the atmosphere remains unsettled enough for on-and-off flakes.

Today

The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries this morning, then shifting to a mix of sun and cloudlater in the day. Winds become more noticeable this morning as they turn northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40, then ease late this afternoon. Temperatures push up to +1°C, but early on it still bites, with a wind chill near -14 this morning. UV index sits at 1 (low).

Expected Conditions (Next 3 Days)

Tonight (Friday night)

Skies turn partly cloudy, and fog patches develop after midnight—a sign there’s plenty of moisture in the low-level air. The temperature drops to -11°C, with wind chill around -14 overnight. Where roads and sidewalks stay damp this evening, watch for refreezing.

Saturday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day)

A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High again near +1°C. Morning wind chill sits around -12, so it starts wintery but softens through the afternoon. Saturday night turns cloudy with a milder low near -5°C.

Sunday, February 15

A cloudy day with a high near +1°C. Sunday night brings a 40% chance of flurries and a low near -5°C—another setup for slushy daytime melt and nighttime slick spots.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is “winter layering plus wet-weather awareness” weather:

Morning: insulated jacket, hat, and mitts—wind chill in the low teens below zero still stings.

Afternoon: with temps near +1°C, a wind-resistant outer layer helps in gusts, and you may be able to lighten your mid-layer.

Footwear: waterproof boots with traction—near-zero days create slush and hidden ice.

Driving tip: top up winter windshield washer fluid. Slushy spray on higher-speed roads can wreck visibility fast.

Weather Trivia

Fog patches are common when temperatures hover near freezing and humidity is high—exactly today’s setup. Even when skies look “quiet,” moisture near the ground can reduce visibility and contribute to quick refreeze on untreated surfaces overnight.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather for Friday, February 13, 2026: mostly cloudy near -10°C with a chance of morning flurries, then a mix of sun and cloud and a high of +1°C. Fog patches develop overnight with a low of -11°C. Valentine’s weekend stays mild near +1°C with refreeze risks at night.