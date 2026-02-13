February 13, 2026: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather — Mild Daytime Highs, Fog Patches, and a Greyer Weekend

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora is starting Friday under mainly clear skies and relatively “mild” February air compared to earlier cold snaps. The catch is moisture: fog patches are in the mix today and again tonight, and with temperatures rising above freezing this afternoon, expect wet roads, slushy edges, and then refreeze as temperatures dip back below zero overnight.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at 4:00 AM CST (Kenora Airport):

Temperature: -5.5°C

Condition: Mainly Clear

Wind: W 10 km/h

Wind Chill: -10

Humidity: 96%

Dew Point: -6.0°C

Pressure: 101.6 kPa (rising)

Visibility: 16 km

That very high humidity is a clue as to why fog patches are expected—there’s a lot of moisture available in the low-level air.

Today (Friday, Feb 13)

A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with fog patches dissipating near noon.

High: +2°C

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Wind Chill: Near -8 this morning

UV Index: 1 (Low)

What it means on the ground: any melting will create wet, gritty spray on roads. Keep your windshield washer fluid topped up—visibility can get messy fast even without heavy precipitation.

Expected Conditions

Tonight (Friday night)

A few clouds early, increasing cloudiness near midnight, and fog patches developing near midnight.

Low: -8°C

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Wind Chill: Near -13 overnight

Saturday, February 14

Valentine’s Day looks mainly cloudy, with fog patches dissipating in the morning.

High: +1°C

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Wind Chill: Near -10 in the morning

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Night: Cloudy, low -7°C

Sunday, February 15

A cloudy day with temperatures hovering right around freezing.

High: 0°C

Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low -7°C

Looking ahead: Early next week stays near the freezing mark with intermittent flurry chances, then a more organized snow pattern shows up midweek (periods of snow appearing Wednesday/Thursday in the extended outlook).

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is “mild for February, but still slippery” weather:

Morning: warm layers, hat, and mitts (it still feels like -10 with the wind chill).

Afternoon: you can ease up on heavy layering, but keep a wind-resistant jacket.

Footwear: waterproof boots with solid grip— slush and refreeze can make sidewalks unpredictable.

Driving: top up winter windshield washer fluid and keep an ice scraper handy. Fog plus road spray is a visibility killer.

Weather Trivia

Fog is common during warmer winter stretches. When temperatures nudge toward 0°C and humidity is high, moisture condenses near the ground—especially around lakes and low-lying areas. That’s why fog patches can form overnight and linger into the morning commute.

Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for Friday, February 13, 2026: mainly clear early near -6°C, then a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating near noon and a high of +2°C. Fog returns tonight with a low of -8°C. Mainly cloudy and mild Saturday (+1°C), cloudy Sunday near 0°C with flurry chances Sunday night.