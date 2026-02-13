February 13, 2026: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather — Fog Patches, Milder Daytime Highs

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay start Friday on the milder side for mid-February, but the weather has a “late-winter thaw” feel: fog patches, increasing cloud, and temperatures climbing above freezing this afternoon.

That combination often means wet roads and slushy edges, followed by refreeze once the temperature drops again overnight.

Today’s Weather Overview

At 4:42 AM CST, conditions are mainly clear with a damp feel in the air:

Temperature: -5.7°C

Wind: W 15 km/h

Wind Chill: -11

Humidity: 94%

Dew Point: -6.5°C

Pressure: 101.5 kPa

Visibility: 11 km

That high humidity is a strong hint at the fog patches in the forecast.

Today (Friday, Feb 13)

Cloud thickens early, with fog patches lingering into the late morning.

Sky: Increasing cloudiness early this morning

Fog: Fog patches dissipating near noon

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

High: +2°C

Wind Chill: Near -9 this morning

UV Index: 1 (Low)

With temperatures reaching +2°C, expect melting on sun-exposed pavement and slushy spray on main routes.

Expected Conditions (Next 3 Days)

Tonight

Sky: Partly cloudy

Fog: Fog patches developing near midnight

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Low: -8°C

Wind Chill: Near -13 overnight

Saturday, February 14

Sky: Mainly cloudy

Fog: Fog patches dissipating in the morning

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

High: +1°C

Wind Chill: Near -10 in the morning

Night: Cloudy, low -8°C

Sunday, February 15

Sky: Cloudy

High: 0°C

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -7°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is “mild but messy” weather:

Morning: insulated jacket, hat, and mitts (wind chill still bites early).

Afternoon: you may be able to drop a layer, but keep a wind-resistant outer shell.

Footwear: waterproof boots with good tread—slush by day, slick spots after dark.

Driving: keep winter windshield washer fluid topped up—fog + road spray can wreck visibility fast.

Weather Trivia

Fog is common during warmer winter stretches. When air temperature and dew point move close together (like they are today), moisture condenses near the ground—especially overnight—creating fog patches that can linger into the morning commute.

Summary

Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather for Friday, February 13, 2026: mainly clear early near -6°C, then increasing cloud with fog patches fading near noon and a high of +2°C. Fog returns tonight with a low of -8°C. Mainly cloudy and mild Saturday (+1°C) and cloudy Sunday near 0°C with a chance of flurries Sunday night.