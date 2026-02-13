Cambridge Vice-Principal Charged in Internet Child Exploitation Investigation Led by WRPS, Sudbury and Toronto Police

Police allege luring and child sexual abuse and exploitation material offences

Sudbury – NEWS – Waterloo Regional Police say their Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit, working with the Greater Sudbury Police Service and assisted by the Toronto Police Service, has laid charges against a 50-year-old Cambridge manfollowing an investigation involving alleged luring and child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSAEM).

Police said Michel Pleau, 50, of Cambridge, was arrested on February 13, 2026, and charged with:

Possession of Child Sexual Assault and Exploitation Material

Making Child Sexual Assault and Exploitation Material

Distribution of Child Sexual Assault and Exploitation Material

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Luring a Child Under 16 Years

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board—where police say the accused is employed as a vice-principal—has been notified. Police state the alleged offences do not involve Waterloo Catholic District School Board students.

As with all criminal matters, the charges have not been proven in court and the accused is presumed innocent.

What “CSAEM” means

Canadian law uses the term “child sexual abuse and exploitation material” to cover visual, written, and audio materials that depict or describe sexual activity involving a person under 18, or that counsel sexual activity with minors.

Explaining the charges and potential penalties if convicted

Under the Criminal Code, the potential penalties depend on how the Crown proceeds and the facts proven in court. The following outlines the maximum penalties (and where the Code lists mandatory minimums):

Possession of CSAEM (s. 163.1(4)) :

Up to 10 years (indictable) or up to 2 years less a day (summary). The Code lists minimums of 1 year (indictable) or 6 months (summary).

Making/producing CSAEM (s. 163.1(2)) :

Up to 14 years imprisonment; the Code lists a minimum of 1 year .

Distribution / making available of CSAEM (s. 163.1(3)) :

Up to 14 years imprisonment; the Code lists a minimum of 1 year .

Making sexually explicit material available to a child (s. 171.1) :

Up to 14 years (indictable) or up to 2 years less a day (summary). The Code lists minimums of 6 months (indictable) or 90 days (summary).

Invitation to sexual touching (s. 152) :

Up to 14 years (indictable) or up to 2 years less a day (summary). The Code lists minimums of 1 year (indictable) or 90 days (summary).

Luring a child (s. 172.1):

Up to 14 years (indictable) or up to 2 years less a day (summary). The Code lists minimums of 1 year (indictable) or 6 months (summary).

Important legal note: The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled the mandatory minimum sentences for child luring unconstitutional, meaning sentencing for that offence may not be bound by the minimum terms set out in the Code.

Other consequences courts may impose

If convicted of a designated sexual offence involving a minor, courts may also make orders requiring compliance with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA), depending on the circumstances set out in the Criminal Code.

Police asking the public for information

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at:

Waterloo Regional Police: 519-570-9777 ext. 8492

Greater Sudbury Police: 705-675-9171

Police note the participating services are members of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, supported by a grant from Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.