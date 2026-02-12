The Apple 2026 Roadmap: New Products, Major Upgrades—and a Rumoured Apple TV Refresh

AirTag 2 is already out; iPhone 17e, M5 Macs, a smart-home hub, Apple TV 4K update and Studio Display 2 are on the radar

THUNDER BAY – TECH – Apple’s 2026 is shaping up as a year of incremental-but-important upgrades—new chips, better connectivity, and smarter-home improvements—plus a few potential headline-grabbers. Here’s what’s confirmed and what’s reported/rumoured for the year ahead.

Confirmed: AirTag 2 is Apple’s first big 2026 hardware launch

Apple has already released AirTag 2, touting improved “findability” features including expanded range and other updates.

Early 2026: iPhone 17e and spring refreshes for iPads and Macs

Reporting points to an iPhone 17e launch early in the year, expected to include an A19 chip, MagSafe, and Apple’s in-house cellular chips, with pricing expected to remain at US$599.

That same cycle of reporting suggests a familiar spring refresh window for:

iPad (base model) with an A18-class bump aimed at Apple Intelligence support

iPad Air updates (widely discussed as an M4 move)

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro updates shifting toward the next M-series generation (often discussed as M5)

Smart home: new home hub, and why HomeKit changes matter

Apple is widely expected to push harder into smart home hardware in 2026, with multiple reports pointing to a new home hub product (display-based controller) in development.

This matters because Apple is also ending support for the older HomeKit architecture, which has practical implications for households that rely on legacy Home setups.

Apple TV 4K update: what’s suspected for 2026

Apple TV is one of the products widely viewed as overdue for a refresh, after expected updates didn’t materialize in late 2025.

Current rumour coverage suggests a 2026 Apple TV 4K could focus on three areas:

Faster wireless networking: Multiple reports expect an Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip , with support expected to reach Wi-Fi 6E or possibly Wi-Fi 7 —useful for smoother 4K streaming and lower latency on modern routers.

A significant chip upgrade: MacRumors reporting has pointed to an A17 Pro-class jump, which would improve responsiveness and gaming performance compared with the current generation.

Smart home and media upgrades (reported): 9to5Mac has suggested Apple may pair the new Apple TV with broader smart-home improvements and updated AV support (these claims remain unconfirmed).

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario users, the Apple TV rumour isn’t just about entertainment—Apple TV also serves as a Home hub in many households. Better wireless + newer smart-home radios could make a real difference in reliability.

Studio Display 2: a pro-grade upgrade expected in the first half of 2026

For creators and professional offices, the most consequential hardware rumour may be a Studio Display update. Reporting points to a first-half 2026 window, with expected upgrades including mini-LED + HDR, a higher refresh rate (reports vary), and an internal chip update (often cited as A19/A19 Pro).

Late 2026: iPhone 18 and the foldable wildcard

Apple’s fall cadence is still expected to centre on a new flagship iPhone generation (often referred to as iPhone 18 by observers). The wildcard remains whether Apple finally introduces a foldable iPhone—a rumour that continues to circulate, though timing remains uncertain.