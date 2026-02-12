ROAD CLOSURE: Highway 11 shut down between Longlac and Geraldton after serious multi-vehicle collision

Full highway closure confirmed by Ontario 511

GREENSTONE, ON — Motorists are being urged to avoid Highway 11 between Longlac and Geraldton after a serious multi-vehicle collision forced a complete shutdown of the route.

Ontario 511 is reporting a collision with “all lanes closed” in both directions on Highway 11, between Daley Township–Longlac east limits and Secondary Highway 584 (to Geraldton).

Injuries unknown; drivers told to avoid the area

At this time, the extent of injuries is unknown. Emergency crews are responding and the closure is expected to be lengthy as first responders work the scene and the investigation and cleanup continue.

Travel impacts for Northwestern Ontario

Highway 11 is a critical north-south corridor for Greenstone and surrounding communities, and the closure will affect:

Local traffic between Longlac, Geraldton, and area First Nations

Commercial freight movement into and out of the region

Through-travel for drivers moving between the Highway 17 corridor and destinations further north and east on Highway 11

What motorists should do now

Do not travel into the closure area.

Delay travel if you are heading to or from Longlac/Geraldton via Highway 11.

Check Ontario 511 for the most current closure details and reopening information.

If you are already nearby, follow directions from OPP and road crews and leave space for emergency vehicles.

Updates will be posted as more verified information becomes available.