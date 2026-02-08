Thunder Bay Firefighters Contain Third-Floor Apartment Blaze on Amelia Street

THUNDER BAY — February 6, 2026 — Thunder Bay’s professional firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Amelia Street after receiving multiple reports of flames on the third floor.

Crews arriving on scene encountered a heavy, intense fire that was self-ventilating from a third-storey window. Firefighters quickly established incident command, secured a water supply, and deployed high-rise firefighting equipment to support operations.

While crews were setting up, firefighters initiated a transitional attack from the exterior, then moved swiftly to an interior attack to fully extinguish the blaze.

Searches Conducted, Residents Assisted

Firefighters carried out primary and secondary searches on the fire floor and the floors above to ensure all occupants were safe. Crews confirmed residents had either evacuated or were sheltering safely, and assisted a tenant with mobility challenges during the response.

Damage Contained, Utilities Remained On

Fire officials say damage was largely contained to the affected unit, and utilities remained operational in the building. One individual was transported to hospital as a precaution for observation.

Significant Response Deployed

A substantial response attended the scene, including:

Six pumpers

One aerial ladder

One command vehicle

Multiple crews

Fire officials credited the professionalism, coordination, and quick actions of Thunder Bay’s firefighters for containing the fire under challenging conditions, preventing further damage, and allowing residents to return to most units once conditions were cleared.