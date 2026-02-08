Nipigon OPP Lay Stunt Driving Charge After Minivan Clocked at 116 km/h in 70 Zone

NIPIGON — February 7, 2026 — A 44-year-old Regina, Saskatchewan man is facing a stunt driving (excessive speed)charge after Ontario Provincial Police say a blue Toyota minivan was measured at 116 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

Police say officers with the OPP Nipigon Detachment received a traffic complaint at about 12:00 p.m. reporting an eastbound minivan speeding and driving erratically. A short time later, an officer located the vehicle and verified its speed using RADAR, then conducted a traffic stop.

The driver has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

Why 116 in a 70 Can Mean “Stunt Driving”

In Ontario, “stunt driving” isn’t limited to street racing. Guidance used by police services and road-safety organizations includes driving 40 km/h or more over the limit in zones under 80 km/h as stunt driving.

At 116 km/h in a 70 zone, the vehicle was allegedly 46 km/h over the limit — above that threshold.

Immediate Roadside Penalties Issued

OPP report the accused received:

a 30-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) , and

a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

These roadside sanctions are immediate and come in addition to any penalties that could be ordered later by the court if there is a conviction.

Police services also note that impoundments can apply even if the vehicle isn’t owned by the driver, and towing/storage costs are typically the owner’s responsibility.

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice.

If Convicted: Possible Court Penalties

A stunt driving conviction in Ontario can carry severe consequences, including:

Fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000

Six demerit points

Up to six months in jail

A further licence suspension after conviction, which can be a minimum of one year for a first conviction

Insurance Consequences Can Be Costly

Beyond the legal penalties, insurers often treat stunt driving as a high-risk event.

Police service road-safety information warns that excessive speeding/stunt driving can lead insurers to cancel coverage or raise premiums sharply, and in some circumstances coverage can be void if a vehicle is involved in a collision while street racing.

Insurance industry guidance also notes a stunt driving conviction can result in non-renewal/cancellation and high-risk pricing, with premiums potentially doubling or tripling depending on the driver’s profile and insurer.

Job and Travel Impacts

For many workers, especially those who drive as part of their job (delivery, trades, sales, commercial transport), a 30-day suspension and major driving charge can create immediate employment risk:

inability to legally drive for work,

employer discipline under fleet safety policies,

and potential loss of eligibility indicating insurers may not cover a driver with a serious conviction.

Out-of-province drivers should also be aware that a suspension in Ontario can still mean you cannot legally drive in Ontario for the duration of the sanction, and the court outcome may affect insurance and licensing considerations back home.

OPP Reminder

The OPP say they remain committed to taking aggressive drivers off the roads through enforcement and education. Anyone who suspects aggressive driving is urged to call 9-1-1.