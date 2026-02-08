February 8, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast — Snow Arrives Overnight, Watch for Freezing Drizzle

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay’s late Sunday evening weather is relatively quiet on the surface—mostly cloudy and near -4°C—but the setup is shifting quickly. With pressure falling, a system is moving in, and that brings two things to watch closely: periods of light snow beginning near midnight, and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight into Monday.

That freezing drizzle risk is the bigger travel headache, because it can create a thin, nearly invisible glaze of ice on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Tonight’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 9:00 PM EST Sunday (Thunder Bay Airport), it’s mostly cloudy with a temperature of -4.4°C. Winds are light from the southeast at 5 km/h, and the wind chill is -7. Visibility remains strong at 24 km, while humidity sits at 70%. The pressure is 102.3 kPa and falling, which fits with the incoming overnight precipitation.

Expected Conditions

Overnight (Tonight)

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening, then periods of light snow developing near midnight. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, which can make surfaces slick fast—especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated side streets.

Winds become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. The overnight low is -7°C, but temperatures are expected to rise to around -4°C by morning. Wind chill sits near -14.

Monday, February 9

Periods of snow end in the afternoon, then it stays cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. The risk of freezing drizzlecontinues into the morning and early afternoon, so the commute and lunchtime travel window could be tricky.

Snow amount looks light—around 2 cm—but the mix of snow and possible freezing drizzle is what can cause the most problems. Winds shift to southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. The high reaches +1°C, with a morning wind chill near -10.

Monday Night

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, then light snow may begin again overnight. Winds turn west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -5°C, wind chill near -11.

Tuesday, February 10

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries, high -2°C. Tuesday night turns to cloudy periods, low -10°C.

Midweek Snapshot

Wednesday looks brighter but colder: sunny and -3°C, then clear and -16°C at night. Thursday moderates a bit with sun and cloud, high -1°C, and a low near -9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is a week where you’ll need both winter warmth and slip-ready footwear:

Tonight into Monday: dress for damp cold—warm layers, insulated coat, hat and mitts, plus boots with good traction .

If freezing drizzle shows up, treat sidewalks and parking lots like a skating rink. Walk like a penguin: short steps, weight centered.

Monday’s wind gusts mean a wind-blocking outer layer matters more than you’d think when temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Weather Trivia

Freezing drizzle forms when supercooled liquid droplets fall through air that’s below 0°C near the ground. The drops stay liquid until they hit a surface—then freeze on contact. That’s why it can be one of the most dangerous winter precipitation types, even when snow totals are small.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather update for Sunday night, February 8, 2026: mostly cloudy near -4°C, with light snow developing near midnight and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight into Monday. About 2 cm of snow expected Monday with a high near +1°C, then colder air returns midweek.