Weekend Living: Markets, Music, Sports and Winter Fun in Thunder Bay

Two markets bring local flavour to the North End and Downtown

Thunder Bay shoppers have plenty of reasons to get out this weekend, with two markets offering everything from hot meals to handmade finds.

North End Recreation Centre, the community market returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring hot food, sourdough, baking, crafts, preserves, jewellery and more. Both eat-in and take-away options will be available, making it an easy stop whether you’re browsing or grabbing lunch on the go.

A Good Love Market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goods & Co. Market, bringing together 30 local vendors. Expect a wide mix—handmade jewellery, ceramics, original art, and new takeout food options—perfect for early Valentine’s gifting or simply stocking up on local-made goods.

Game night: Thunderwolves take on Western

Sports fans can head to the C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse as the Thunderwolves face Western on Saturday at 6 p.m. If you’re building a full night out, it pairs well with pre-game dinner downtown or a post-game live show.

Saturday night live: Indie folk stories and a Lightfoot tribute

Music lovers have two standout options Saturday night:

At The Barrel House, Indie Folk Night begins 7 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) with performances and storytelling from Cassidy Houston, Jordan Humeniuk and Zachary Ross. Tickets are $20, available online or at the door, but capacity is limited—so arriving early is a smart play.

For a more orchestral Valentine’s-season vibe, Rodney Brown performs “Lightfoot for Lovers” with his full band and a string section at the Italian Cultural Centre, running 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are $40, available at Fireweed or online via Eventbrite.

Sunday outdoors: Ice racing and free family programming at the waterfront

Winter action continues on the ice as Ice Racing 2026 returns to Mission Bay on Sunday. Practice starts at 10 a.m. and races begin at 12 p.m. Organizers plan to keep the season rolling through March 8.

Families can also head to Prince Arthur’s Landing for Winter FunDays, running Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This weekend features Dog Sledding 101 with Boreal Journeys at the Spirit Garden, plus a Make Your Own Clay Creations workshop with the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project at the Baggage Building Arts Centre.

Residents are asked to avoid dog walking within the Marina Park Festival Area during programming. Winter FunDays continues every Sunday through March 15, with rotating weekly activities, plus hot chocolate and snowshoes available for rent.

All weekend: Theatre adventure and a 33rd edition cover show

On the performing arts calendar, the Confederation College Performing Arts Club presents “Follies 2026: Dance of Destiny” on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.). The interactive theatrical adventure promises musical numbers, heroes, villains and surprises, and Friday’s performance includes a sign language interpreter for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing. Tickets are $20 general / $10 students, all ages welcome, with proceeds supporting Hospice Northwest.

For late-night energy, Wiggins Productions continues Cover Show XXXIII at Black Pirates Pub on Friday and Saturday, starting 9 p.m. Each night features a different lineup of local artists performing tributes across rock, pop, metal and punk. This is a 19+ event with $15 cash at the door (door-only entry). Those looking for the lineup schedule can find details online.