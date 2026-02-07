Saturday, February 7, 2026: Northern Ontario Weather Forecast — Sandy Lake, Round Lake (Weagamow), Cat Lake, and Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – A sharp Arctic airmass is locked over the Far North this morning, with extreme cold and dangerous wind chills the top story. High pressure is keeping skies clearer in the Marten Falls area, while a weak system brings cloud and light snowtoward Sandy Lake and Round Lake (Weagamow). No alerts are posted for these communities at the time of this update, but frostbite risk is high if you’re outside for long.

This morning Weagamow Lake is Ontario's Cold Spot.

Current Conditions (early morning observations)

Sandy Lake (Sandy Lake Airport, 5:00 AM CST): Haze and extreme cold at -31.9°C, E 9 km/h, wind chill -41, pressure 103.1 kPa.

Round Lake area (Weagamow Lake, 5:00 AM EST): Temperature near -35.0°C, pressure 103.3 kPa falling, winds calm (condition not observed at the station).

Cat Lake: Current conditions not observed on the Environment Canada station feed this morning.

Marten Falls area (Ogoki Post Airport, 6:00 AM EST): Clear at -26.6°C, NW 17 km/h gusting 28, wind chill -38, pressure 103.0 kPa, visibility 16 km.

Today’s Daytime Forecast (Saturday)

Sandy Lake: Cloudy, with snow beginning late this morning (around 2 cm). High -15°C. Wind chill -40 this morningimproving to about -23 this afternoon.

Round Lake (Weagamow): Cloudy, snow late this morning (around 2 cm). High -15°C with wind chills near -40 this morning.

Cat Lake: Sunny today, wind up to 15 km/h, high -15°C. Wind chill near -36 this morning and -23 this afternoon.

Marten Falls (Ogoki): Sunny, wind up to 15 km/h, high -19°C. Wind chill -40 this morning and -23 this afternoon.

Expected Conditions: Next Three Days (highs/lows and key hazards)

Sandy Lake

Tonight: Periods of snow ending near midnight, then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , low -15°C .

Sunday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , then snow beginning in the afternoon . High -7°C .

Monday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow, high -7°C (night low -13°C).

Round Lake (Weagamow)

Tonight: Periods of snow ending near midnight, then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , low -15°C .

Sunday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , then snow in the afternoon , high -7°C .

Monday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow, high -7°C (night low -13°C).

Cat Lake

Tonight: Periods of light snow (about 2 cm) , low -16°C .

Sunday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , high -8°C (night: 60% chance of snow , low -11°C ).

Monday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow, high -6°C (night: 40% chance of snow, low -11°C).

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Tonight: Clear, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low -28°C , wind chill near -37 .

Sunday: Cloudy, 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon , high -10°C .

Monday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow, high -9°C (night: 60% chance of snow, low -15°C).

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wind chill -35 to -41 range: full winter kit—insulated parka, thermal base layer, warm mid-layer, and lined snow pants if you’ll be outdoors more than a few minutes.

Protect exposed skin: mitts, toque, neck gaiter/balaclava. Frostbite can develop quickly in these conditions.

Footwear: insulated boots + wool socks; pack hand warmers for travel between buildings or airport ramps.

Snow periods (Sandy Lake/Weagamow/Cat Lake): goggles or glasses help in blowing snow, and keep an extra layer dry in your bag.

Weather Trivia

That “haze” showing up at -30°C and colder in the North is often linked to ice crystals/ice fog—tiny frozen particles suspended in the air that can reduce visibility even when there’s little or no snowfall. It’s one of winter’s classic signatures in remote Northwestern Ontario.

Northern Ontario weather for Feb 7, 2026: extreme cold across Sandy Lake, Round Lake (Weagamow), Cat Lake, and Marten Falls (Ogoki). Wind chills as low as -41, light snow for Sandy Lake/Weagamow and Cat Lake tonight, with flurry and snow chances continuing into Sunday and Monday.