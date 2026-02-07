11:40 AM – Highway 11/17 Closed in Both Directions Near Mapleward Road Due to Transport Truck Fire

THUNDER BAY – ROAD ALERT: Highway 11/17 is currently closed in both directions between Mapleward Road and Twin City Crossroad due to a transport truck fire. Thunder Bay OPP and local fire crews are on scene managing the incident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternate travel routes while emergency response is underway. There is no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

NetNewsLedger will provide updates as more information becomes available.

