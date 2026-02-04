Traffic Stop in Shuniah Leads to Major Cocaine Seizure, Oshawa Man Charged

Suspected $400,000 haul seized; OPP say vehicle believed used to traffic drugs

SHUNIAH, ON — One individual is facing serious drug trafficking allegations after a routine traffic stop by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Thunder Bay OPP say that on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, officers conducted a traffic stop in Shuniah. During the interaction, police allege the officer formed reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle was being used to traffic controlled drugs and substances.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $400,000, OPP said. The vehicle was also seized as offence-related property.

The investigation was led by Thunder Bay OPP with assistance from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Guns & Gangs Unit.

Police have charged Omar KHAN, 33, of Oshawa with two offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Traffick in a Schedule I substance — cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

As with all criminal matters, the charges have not been proven in court.

What the charges mean under Canadian law

“Trafficking” is broader than selling

Under the CDSA, “traffic” is defined broadly and includes not only selling, but also administering, giving, transferring, transporting, sending, delivering, or even offering to do those things.

That means a trafficking allegation can relate to the movement and distribution chain, not just a street-level sale.

“Possession for the purpose of trafficking”

This charge alleges the accused possessed the controlled substance and intended to traffic it. In court, that intent is typically argued through surrounding evidence (for example, quantity, packaging, communications, or other indicators), though what evidence exists in this case has not been detailed publicly.

Why cocaine matters: it’s a Schedule I drug

Cocaine is listed in Schedule I of the CDSA.

That classification carries the most serious penalty range under Canada’s federal drug law.

Potential penalties if convicted

Maximum penalty: life imprisonment

For trafficking or possessing for the purpose of trafficking where the substance is in Schedule I (including cocaine), the CDSA states the offence is indictable and the person is liable to imprisonment for life.

“Liable” means life is the maximum, not automatic. The actual sentence (if any) depends on the facts proven in court and sentencing principles applied by the judge.

Bail can be harder to obtain in life-maximum CDSA cases

Because Schedule I trafficking/possession-for-the-purpose offences carry a life maximum, they can trigger a reverse onus bail hearing under the Criminal Code—meaning the accused may have to show cause why detention is not justified.

Vehicle seizure and possible forfeiture

OPP said the vehicle was seized as offence-related property. The CDSA includes provisions that allow courts, in appropriate circumstances, to order forfeiture of offence-related property connected to drug offences, subject to legal tests and protections for innocent third parties.

(Forfeiture is not automatic and is determined through the court process.)

Police ask public to report information

Anyone with information about crime in the community is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Crime Stoppers website. Police note that tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.