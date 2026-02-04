Thunder Bay Police Service Will Not Take Part in Federal Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program

TBPS cites resource pressures and says program model falls outside local policing responsibilities

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) says it will not participate in the federal government’s Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP), citing concerns about the program’s structure and the strain it could place on frontline policing.

In an official statement, TBPS said the program’s “collection model, administrative structure, and resource requirements” fall outside the scope of the service’s operational responsibilities and available capacity. TBPS added that, with calls for service increasing, participation could affect the service’s ability to meet day-to-day operational demands.

Why TBPS is opting out

TBPS framed the decision as a resource and mandate issue, stating that joining the federal compensation program could divert personnel and capacity at a time when police resources are “crucial” amid rising service calls.

The service did not provide a timeline for any future reconsideration, and emphasized the decision followed “careful consideration.”

What the ASFCP is and how it’s supposed to work

The federal government describes the ASFCP as a voluntary compensation program intended to remove prohibited “assault-style” firearms from circulation, following prohibitions introduced beginning in May 2020 and expanded in later rounds.

For individual owners, Public Safety Canada says the nationwide declaration period runs from January 19, 2026 to March 31, 2026. Eligible owners must submit a declaration through the federal portal (or by mail) within that window to be considered for the collection and compensation process.

After the declaration period closes, the federal government says collection could occur through the RCMP, police of jurisdiction, or a mobile collection unit, depending on region and logistics.

Public Safety Canada also notes that while participation for compensation is voluntary, compliance with the law is not. Owners who do not participate must still dispose of or permanently deactivate prohibited firearms before the amnesty ends on October 30, 2026.

Other Ontario police services also opting out

Thunder Bay’s decision mirrors announcements from multiple Ontario police services and municipalities stating they will not offer federal collection appointments under the ASFCP, often citing resource constraints and unclear operational expectations.

Among them:

York Regional Police said it will not participate.

Durham Regional Police Service said it will not participate “at this time,” pointing to “significant gaps” and insufficient operational clarity and resources.

Peterborough Police Service said it will not deploy officers or resources to actively pursue firearms under the program.

North Bay Police Service announced it will not participate, citing the lack of a structured operational framework.

Greater Sudbury Police Service said it will not participate and will focus resources on core policing functions.

Timmins Police Service said participation is not feasible due to resource limitations and lack of a clearly defined operational framework.

Brantford Police Service said it will not participate and will not offer collection or storage appointments as part of the federal initiative.

Sarnia Police Service said it is not participating and will not offer collection appointments.

South Simcoe Police Service said it is not participating and noted participation is not mandatory for local police services.

Smiths Falls Police Service stated it is not participating and will not offer collection appointments.

Ontario policing leadership: participation left to local boards

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police has said it cannot endorse the ASFCP and noted the Ontario government has stated it will not support the program, adding that participation is ultimately up to each local police service and police services board.

What this means for Thunder Bay-area firearm owners

TBPS’s decision means residents should expect the compensation process—if they choose to participate—to be directed through federal program channels rather than TBPS-run collection appointments.

Public Safety Canada’s current guidance to owners is to submit declarations during the January 19–March 31 window if seeking compensation, and to ensure compliance with disposal/deactivation requirements before the amnesty ends October 30, 2026.