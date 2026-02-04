Thunder Bay Man Charged With Accessing Child Pornography After Search Warrant Execution

Police allege investigators found about 60 images on seized devices; accused released on $2,000 No Deposit Bail with conditions

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service say a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged child pornography.

TBPS state officers executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices. Police allege investigators located approximately 60 images that meet the Criminal Code definition of child pornography, also described in federal law as “child sexual abuse and exploitation material.”

Police have charged Robert Edward Peter Szczepanski, 36, with:

Accessing child pornography (Criminal Code)

The charge has not been proven in court.

Court appearance and release conditions

TBPS report the accused appeared in court the morning of Feb. 4, 2026 before Justice of the Peace Julie Goulet, who ordered his release on a $2,000 recognizance (no deposit) with conditions.

Police said the conditions include:

not attending locations where children may reasonably be present (such as parks/playgrounds);

no contact with, or employment involving, children under 16; and

significant restrictions related to internet use.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on May 11, 2026.

What “accessing child pornography” means under the Criminal Code

The offence is set out in section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code. The Code also defines “accesses” to include knowingly causing the prohibited material to be viewed by, or transmitted to, oneself.

Potential penalties if convicted

Under the Criminal Code, accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material is a hybrid offence, meaning it can be prosecuted either by indictment or by summary conviction.

If convicted, the Criminal Code sets out the following ranges:

Indictable: up to 10 years imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum of 1 year .

Summary conviction: up to two years less a day, with a mandatory minimum of 6 months.

Sentencing depends on the facts proven in court and the Crown’s election, along with aggravating and mitigating factors considered at sentencing.

Other consequences that can follow a conviction

Prohibition orders affecting parks, children, and internet use

For offences including section 163.1, the Criminal Code says the court shall consider making — and may make — a prohibition order that can restrict attending places where children are present, employment/volunteering involving children, contact with children, and internet/digital network use.

Sex offender registration orders (SOIRA-related)

The Criminal Code also provides for orders requiring compliance with the Sex Offender Information Registration Actfor designated offences in specified circumstances, and in other situations unless a narrow exception is met.