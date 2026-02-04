TBPS Arrest Wanted Man After Missed Court Appearance on Earlier Child Pornography-Related Charges

Police allege accused breached bail conditions, including internet access, and seized more than 30 grams of cannabis

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service say officers have arrested a 36-year-old man who was wanted after failing to attend court in connection with earlier child pornography-related charges.

Police allege the accused has been wanted since Jan. 26, 2026, when he did not appear in court as required on those prior matters.

TBPS further allege the accused was breaching conditions of his release connected to the earlier case by possessing a cell phone with internet access, contrary to his bail terms. Police also report that a search resulted in the seizure of more than 30 grams of cannabis.

New charges laid

TBPS said Joshua Maxwell, 36, now faces additional charges of:

Fail to attend court

Breach of bail (two counts)

Possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis

Police said Maxwell was held overnight at the Balmoral Police Station and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2026.

The allegations have not been proven in court.