Feb 4 2026 – Snowy Start, Sneaky Warm-Up: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Forecast

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather for Wednesday, February 4, 2026

The morning snapshot (5:00 AM CST)

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and Lake of the Woods residents are waking up to light snow and a temperature of -12.4°C, with the air feeling sharper thanks to a wind chill of -18. The wind is NNW at 11 km/h, visibility sits around 8 km, and the atmosphere is looking sturdier as pressure is 103.0 kPa and rising.

Humidity is running high at 89%, with a dew point of -13.8°C—close enough to keep that snowflake factory humming.

Today: Cloudy, with flurries lurking early

Today stays cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries this morning. Winds remain fairly modest at up to 15 km/h, but don’t let that fool you—wind chill bottoms out near -24 this morning, improving to around -16 this afternoon as the temperature climbs to a high of -9°C. UV index is 1 (low), which is basically the sun saying, “I’m here… emotionally.”

Wardrobe tip

Go with a winter coat that blocks wind, insulated gloves, and warm boots with grip. If you’re out early, treat sidewalks like they’re plotting against you.

Tonight: Snow, a temperature rise, and a freezing-drizzle twist

Tonight brings periods of snow ending after midnight, then cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. About 2 cm of snow is expected, and there’s a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, which is the weather’s way of turning everything into a surprise skating rink.

Winds shift south at 20 km/h, becoming light after midnight. Here’s the odd part: temperatures rise to -3°C by morning(an abnormal trend marker in your feed), so it may feel noticeably less bitter later overnight. Wind chill hovers near -17 this evening, easing to about -7 overnight.

Wardrobe tip

A water-resistant outer layer helps with snow that may get a bit wetter, and traction-friendly footwear is a smart move with that freezing drizzle risk.

Thursday, February 5: A brief thaw-ish moment

Thursday stays cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning and a 40% chance of snow late in the afternoon. Freezing drizzle remains a possibility in the morning. Winds stay up to 15 km/h, and the temperature reaches a comparatively balmy high of +1°C, with wind chill around -7 in the morning.

Thursday night turns back down with a 60% chance of snow and a low of -13°C.

Friday, February 6 into Saturday, February 7: Bright Friday, snow chances return

Friday looks like the calmest kid in class: sunny, but cold, with a high of -13°C. Friday night brings cloudier periods and a 30% chance of snow, dropping to -20°C.

Saturday returns to cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of snow and a high of -8°C, followed by Saturday night staying mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow and a low of -13°C.

Early peek beyond: Sunday to Tuesday signals more cloud and periodic snow chances

From the extended outlook you included, Sunday trends cloudy (high near -5°C) with snow chances Sunday night. Monday looks like another chance-of-snow day (high near -1°C), and Tuesday stays cloudy (high near -3°C). In other words: winter remains firmly employed.

Weather trivia to stash in your back pocket

Lake of the Woods can help “boost” local snowfall when colder air flows over open water, adding extra moisture to passing systems—small-scale lake effects that can make snow totals vary a lot from one community to the next.