AGCO Crackdown Marks a Turning Point for Ontario’s Gaming Industry

Ontario’s iGaming market is just three years old, but it’s already approaching its most important test. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, regulators are under pressure to prove that Canada can operate as a mature, responsible gaming market.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) knows that the next 12 months will be decisive, and is making it clear that soft regulation won’t cut it.

The days of gentle warnings are over. AGCO’s recent enforcement action against theScore Bet sent a clear message that responsible gambling is not up for debate.

Why Ontario Must Lead

Canada’s iGaming system is provincial, not federal. What is legal in Ontario might be restricted in Quebec or unavailable in British Columbia.

Compliance is localised, but reputation is national. That makes Ontario the benchmark. AGCO’s decisions shape how the global iGaming community views Canadian regulation, and whether the country is seen as a mature, credible market.

An entire ecosystem relies on that credibility. Casino comparison portals like BonusFinder depend on operators meeting standards to maintain the trust they’ve established with users.

This is not abstract. Global operators and investors are paying attention. In less than a year, the World Cup will bring a wave of new players, from casual fans to serious bettors.

If Ontario shows it can regulate firmly and fairly, it will strengthen Canada’s standing in the global market. If it falls short, the damage to its reputation could last well beyond the tournament.

TheScore Fine Marks a Zero-Tolerance Moment

Last month, AGCO fined theScore Bet C$105,000 for failing to protect a high-risk gambler. Over eight months, the player wagered C$2.5 million and lost C$230,000. They lost C$100,000 in the first month and had a VIP host, yet no one stepped in.

AGCO said theScore broke several core rules in Ontario’s standards, including those on identifying harm, monitoring player behaviour, and training staff.

The operator overlooked clear warning signs such as frequent, high-stakes betting and mounting losses. No effort was made to assess the player’s risk or offer meaningful support.

This case was not just about one company. It marked a moment of accountability. Dr. Karin Schnarr’s description of player protection as “a fundamental requirement” goes beyond policy language. It signals a shift in priorities.

Responsible gambling isn’t something operators can treat as optional or secondary to growth. It sits at the core of a licence to operate in Ontario.

It’s been made clear that ignoring signs of distress will lead to penalties, and that responsible gambling can no longer be treated as a public relations exercise.

Ontario’s tougher enforcement isn’t about punishment or throwing the book at one brand to set an example; it’s about trust. A responsible and transparent market attracts the right kind of growth and helps keep players safe.

A Defining Year Ahead

The timing could not be more important. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across 16 North American cities, including Toronto and Vancouver. It will bring a mix of casual fans, high-stakes bettors, and first-time players using a combination of international brands like bet365 and domestic, local operators.

That surge of new activity will test everything Ontario has built, from compliance monitoring to player protection. If regulators and operators hold firm, it could mark a watershed moment for Canada, proving that the market can balance growth with responsibility. If standards slip, the consequences could be lasting.

This is why AGCO must be firm now. Ontario cannot afford reputational damage at a time when the world will be watching.

Building Trust

AGCO’s crackdown on theScore sets a precedent for the rest of Canada. Expect more aggressive enforcement, especially in cases involving VIPs and high-stakes losses before the World Cup kicks off.

AGCO’s action against theScore shows that the regulator is not waiting for problems to grow. It is taking early steps to shape the future. In a country where gaming laws differ from province to province, that leadership is essential.

Ontario has the chance to prove it can be best in class. That means clear rules, consistent enforcement, and a genuine commitment to protecting players before the world’s biggest sporting event begins.

Ontario has 12 months to demonstrate it belongs in the conversation about best-in-class iGaming regulation. The foundation is there. The enforcement is real. Whether operators can meet the moment will define Canada’s reputation for years to come.