Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026

February 1, 2026: Thunder Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast
Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow is back in the picture for Thunder Bay today as a system moves in on a falling barometer. It starts out mostly cloudy and cold this morning, then periods of snow settle in with around 2 cm expected.
Temperatures will climb significantly compared to the deep-freeze nights lately, but it will still feel wintry—especially with a gusty south wind developing this morning.
Today’s Weather Overview
Observed 7:00 AM EST (Sunday, Feb 1) at Thunder Bay Airport:
-
Temperature: -17.6°C
-
Condition: Mostly Cloudy
-
Wind: NE 8 km/h
-
Wind Chill: -23
-
Humidity: 80%
-
Pressure: 101.8 kPa, falling
-
Visibility: 24 km
That falling pressure is a classic sign of an approaching weather change—matching the snow expected to build in this morning.
Today
Forecast issued by Environment Canada (5:30 AM EST):
-
Sky: Mainly cloudy
-
Snow: Periods of snow beginning this morning (about 2 cm)
-
Wind: Becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning, then light late afternoon
-
High: -5°C
-
Wind Chill: -24 this morning, improving to about -9 this afternoon
Roads and sidewalks may turn slick quickly once the snow gets going, especially on untreated surfaces.
Expected Conditions: Next 3 Days
Monday, February 2
-
Sky: A mix of sun and cloud, 40% chance of flurries in the morning
-
Wind: Becoming NW 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning
-
High: -11°C
-
Wind Chill: Near -22
-
Night: Clear, low -24°C
Tuesday, February 3
-
Sky: Sunny
-
High: -11°C
-
Night: Cloudy periods, low -16°C
Wednesday, February 4
-
Sky: A mix of sun and cloud
-
High: -6°C
-
Night: Cloudy, low -12°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
For today’s snow and wind: warm layers + a wind-resistant outer shell.
-
Waterproof boots with good tread (fresh snow over packed snow can hide ice).
-
A warm hat and mitts remain essential—especially this morning with wind chill in the -20s.
-
If you’re out during the south gusts: a neck gaiter or scarf makes a noticeable difference.
Weather Trivia
Thunder Bay’s snow often gets a boost when winds and moisture line up off Lake Superior. Even modest systems can produce quick bursts of reduced visibility—one reason “only a couple centimetres” can still cause messy travel at times.
Summary
Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026: mostly cloudy and cold near -18°C this morning with periods of snow starting early and about 2 cm expected. High -5°C with gusty south winds. Flurries possible Monday, then clearing and a colder night.