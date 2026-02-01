Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026

February 1, 2026: Thunder Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow is back in the picture for Thunder Bay today as a system moves in on a falling barometer. It starts out mostly cloudy and cold this morning, then periods of snow settle in with around 2 cm expected.

Temperatures will climb significantly compared to the deep-freeze nights lately, but it will still feel wintry—especially with a gusty south wind developing this morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Observed 7:00 AM EST (Sunday, Feb 1) at Thunder Bay Airport:

Temperature: -17.6°C

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Wind: NE 8 km/h

Wind Chill: -23

Humidity: 80%

Pressure: 101.8 kPa, falling

Visibility: 24 km

That falling pressure is a classic sign of an approaching weather change—matching the snow expected to build in this morning.

Today

Forecast issued by Environment Canada (5:30 AM EST):

Sky: Mainly cloudy

Snow: Periods of snow beginning this morning (about 2 cm )

Wind: Becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning, then light late afternoon

High: -5°C

Wind Chill: -24 this morning, improving to about -9 this afternoon

Roads and sidewalks may turn slick quickly once the snow gets going, especially on untreated surfaces.

Expected Conditions: Next 3 Days

Monday, February 2

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud, 40% chance of flurries in the morning

Wind: Becoming NW 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning

High: -11°C

Wind Chill: Near -22

Night: Clear, low -24°C

Tuesday, February 3

Sky: Sunny

High: -11°C

Night: Cloudy periods, low -16°C

Wednesday, February 4

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud

High: -6°C

Night: Cloudy, low -12°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s snow and wind: warm layers + a wind-resistant outer shell .

Waterproof boots with good tread (fresh snow over packed snow can hide ice).

A warm hat and mitts remain essential—especially this morning with wind chill in the -20s.

If you’re out during the south gusts: a neck gaiter or scarf makes a noticeable difference.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s snow often gets a boost when winds and moisture line up off Lake Superior. Even modest systems can produce quick bursts of reduced visibility—one reason “only a couple centimetres” can still cause messy travel at times.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026: mostly cloudy and cold near -18°C this morning with periods of snow starting early and about 2 cm expected. High -5°C with gusty south winds. Flurries possible Monday, then clearing and a colder night.