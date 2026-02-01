Thunder Bay Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Robberies and Assault

64-year-old Anthony Frizzell faces multiple charges including robbery, assault, threats, and animal cruelty

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers have arrested a 64-year-old suspect who had been wanted for over a month in connection with three robberies and a violent assault.

Anthony Patrick Frizzell, born April 3, 1961, was taken into custody on January 30, 2026, following an investigation into a series of incidents dating back to December 2025.

Frizzell had also been wanted on an outstanding warrant since October 21, 2025, for an alleged breach of probation, but police had not previously disclosed this to the public until after a reported bank robbery occurred.

Summary of Allegations

On December 17, 2025 , Frizzell is alleged to have assaulted a woman , identified as Linda, causing injuries. Police allege that he threatened to kill her , unlawfully confined her , and threw her dog against a wall before robbing her.

On December 30, 2025 , a masked suspect entered the CIBC branch at 2 Cumberland Street South around noon and allegedly committed a robbery.

On January 2, 2026, a similar robbery was reported at Bay Credit Union at 142 South Algoma Street, also involving a masked individual.

Following his arrest, Frizzell appeared in video bail court on January 31, 2026, before Justice of the Peace Tobey Meyer, who arraigned him.

Frizzell was remanded to Thunder Bay District Jail, with a next court appearance scheduled for later this week.

Criminal Charges

Frizzell is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Robbery (3 counts) – Section 344

Disguise with Intent (2 counts) – Section 351(2)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – Section 267(b)

Unlawful Confinement – Section 279(2)

Uttering Threats to Cause Death – Section 264.1(1)(a)

Causing Unnecessary Pain, Suffering or Injury to an Animal – Section 445.1(1)(a)

Breach of Probation (3 counts) – Section 733.1(1)

Possible Penalties Upon Conviction

If convicted, Frizzell could face significant custodial penalties, including:

Robbery : Up to life imprisonment (especially if a weapon or violence was involved)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm : Maximum 10 years imprisonment

Unlawful Confinement : Up to 10 years imprisonment

Uttering Threats : Maximum 5 years imprisonment

Animal Cruelty : Up to 5 years imprisonment

Breach of Probation: Up to 4 years imprisonment per count

Presumption of Innocence

It is important to note that under Canadian law, Anthony Frizzell is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All allegations at this stage remain unproven.

NetNewsLedger will continue to follow the case as it progresses through the Thunder Bay courts.