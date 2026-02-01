Thunder Bay – Heavy Police Presence- Traffic Advisory

Thunder Bay – NEWS ALERT – Thunder Bay Police Service is advising the public to avoid the area from Leslie Avenue to Grenville Avenue along Arundel Street, due to a significant police presence linked to an ongoing situation.

Additionally, motorists and pedestrians should stay clear of the Strathcona Golf Course area as emergency services remain active at the scene.

Police confirm that there is no immediate threat to public safety, but residents should expect traffic delays, road closures, and a visible emergency services presence in the vicinity.

Public Advisory:

  • Use alternate routes when travelling in the Northwood area

  • Obey police and traffic control personnel

  • Avoid the area unless absolutely necessary

Authorities will release further updates as more information becomes available. NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely coverage.

