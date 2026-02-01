Police Advisory Lifted – Area Near Arundel Street and Strathcona Golf Course Reopened

Thunder Bay Police conclude presence in Current River; no ongoing public safety concerns

THUNDER BAY – NEWS UPDATE – Thunder Bay Police Service has lifted the earlier advisory regarding a heavy police presence in the Current River area. As of now, Leslie Avenue to Grenville Avenue along Arundel Street has been fully reopened, and normal traffic flow has resumed.

The area surrounding Strathcona Golf Course is also once again open to the public.

Authorities confirm that the police response has concluded and that there is no ongoing risk to public safety. Both motorists and pedestrians are free to resume regular travel in the area.

The Thunder Bay Police Service thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during the response.