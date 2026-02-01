Nipigon OPP Arrest Individual for Alleged Court Order Breach and Animal Cruelty

Two boxer-breed dogs found left in vehicle at -18°C for over two hours

NIPIGON, ON – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Nipigon Detachment responded to a report in the early morning hours of January 31, 2026, concerning a possible breach of court-ordered release conditions.

During the investigation, officers discovered two short-haired boxer-breed dogs inside an unheated vehicle, parked outdoors in extreme cold.

Temperatures at the time were approximately -18°C, and the dogs were believed to have been left inside the vehicle for over two hours without care.

Police later located the suspect at a residence which they had been legally prohibited from attending, as per a prior court order.

Charges Laid

As a result of the investigation, a male, Mackenzie Loyst, 25, of no fixed address, has been arrested and faces the following charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals – Section 445.1(1)(a)

Failure to comply with a release order – Two counts, Section 145(5)(a)

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Animals Safe and Recovering

The two dogs are currently in the care of a local resident and appeared to be unharmed at the time of rescue.

Public Assistance Requested

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To report cases of animal neglect or abuse, contact the Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre (OAPCC) at 1-833-9-ANIMAL, available 24/7.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

All charges are accusations. Accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.