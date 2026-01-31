Winnipeg – Man Arrested After Alleged Taxi Robbery in Roslyn Area

Content Advisory

Information in police media releases can involve violence or trauma and may be distressing. Please consider your well-being before engaging with this content.

Police Say Driver Assaulted and Taxi Taken

WINNIPEG – CRIME NEWS — A suspect is in custody following an alleged taxi robbery reported Thursday afternoon.

Police say West District General Patrol officers responded to the Roslyn area on January 29, 2026, after receiving a report that a taxi driver had been robbed.

According to police, at about 5:22 p.m., the driver was transporting a passenger to the 1–99 block of Nassau Street when the passenger allegedly assaulted the driver and threatened the driver with a weapon. Police allege the suspect stole the driver’s personal property, damaged the taxi’s camera, and continued making threats before the driver was able to exit the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly drove away in the taxi.

Police say the driver did not require medical attention.

Taxi Located Near River Avenue and Norquay Street

Officers located the taxi near the intersection of River Avenue and Norquay Street, with the suspect reportedly still in the driver’s seat.

Police allege the suspect was uncooperative during the arrest and showed signs of impairment. Officers also allege the suspect had alcohol, refused to provide a breath sample, provided a different name, and was in possession of another person’s identification.

Charges Laid

Chief Silas Keeper, 42, has been charged with:

Robbery

Operation of a Conveyance While Impaired to Any Degree by BAC or Drug or a Combination of Both

Fail or Refuse to Comply with Demand

Possession of an Identity Document

Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

(Warrant) Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (x2)

Police say the accused was detained in custody.

Court Process Note

These are allegations that have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Case reference: C26-22950