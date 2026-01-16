Thunder Bay Snow Removal Update for Friday, January 16, 2026

About 5 cm falls overnight; crews clearing priority routes and sidewalks

THUNDER BAY – City plow and sidewalk crews are continuing snow-clearing operations today after approximately 5 cm of snow fell throughout Thursday and overnight. Light flurries are still expected today.

Road crews began clearing priority routes—including arterial roads, collector streets, and transit routes—at 2:00 a.m.

Those routes are expected to be complete, with additional spot maintenance continuing through the day.

At this time, residential street plowing has not been initiated, though conditions will continue to be monitored.

Sidewalk clearing on arterial, collector, and core-area streets began at 3:00 a.m. and will continue today.

Do you have a concern on snow clearing? The phone number for the City of Thunder Bay Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch (which handles roads concerns) is 807-625-2195. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residential sidewalks and trails will be cleared once priority routes are finished.

Sanding and salting operations began yesterday and continued through the evening and overnight. Residential sandingwill begin after priority routes are completed.

For the latest snow removal updates, visit thunderbay.ca/snow.