Sandy Lake ATV Crash Claims Life, Impaired Driver Faces Charges

24-year-old facing charges after fatal November incident; investigation remains active

SANDY LAKE FIRST NATION – A 24-year-old woman is facing serious charges following a fatal ATV collision in Sandy Lake last November, which claimed the life of one individual and injured another.

In the early morning hours of Friday, November 21, 2025, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) at the Sandy Lake First Nation detachment responded to a single-vehicle collision on Airport Road.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals at the scene: a male passenger who appeared injured and a female identified as the driver of the ATV. The male was transported to the local clinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second female, also involved in the crash, sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigation Reveals Impairment

The NAPS Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case, launching a thorough investigation. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and further inquiries determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

Following these developments, the suspect was arrested without incident on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Charges Laid

Trinity Mya Anishinabie, 24, of Sandy Lake First Nation, now faces two serious charges:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Anishinabie appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday, January 15, and was released with conditions. A future court date has been scheduled.

Ongoing Case

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active, and further details may be released as the case progresses.

NetNewsLedger will continue to follow this developing story as updates become available.