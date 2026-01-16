LU Thunderwolves Basketball Friday/Saturday Games Postponed to Sunday

Ontario Tech put up a gritty rematch on Saturday night.

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Due to inclement weather, the Brock University Badgers are unable to travel to Thunder Bay in time for the Friday/Saturday night games (January 16/17) at the Thunderdome.

The games will be rescheduled for Sunday evening January 18th at 6:00 PM (Women’s) 8:00 PM (Men’s) and Monday January 19th at 5:00 PM (Women’s) 7:00 PM (Men’s)

All tickets currently purchased for Friday/Saturday games will be accepted and get you into the Thunderdome.

Think Pink will now happen on Sunday January 19th. T-Shirts will be available for purchase $25, cash only in support of the Northern Cancer Fund.

Due to the influx of parking requirements please try your best to carpool as parking may be limited

