January 16, 2026: Thunder Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast — Light Snow Now, Flurries Today, Blustery Tonight

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is waking up to light snow and a steady winter chill this Friday morning. A weather system is keeping skies active with flurries and local snowfall today, then a strong northwest wind ramps up tonight—bringing lower visibility at times in blowing snow and a colder-feeling night.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Thunder Bay Airport — 6:00 AM EST)

Temperature: -11.3°C (Weather Focus: -11°C )

Condition: Light Snow

Wind: WSW 6 km/h

Wind Chill: -15

Humidity: 89%

Pressure: 99.6 kPa ( falling )

Visibility: 13 km

Light snow is keeping roads and sidewalks dusty to lightly coated in spots. With pressure falling, the unsettled pattern remains in place through the day.

Today (Friday, Jan 16)

Flurries with a local snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm

Wind up to 15 km/h

High: -5°C

Wind chill -15 this morning, improving to around -8 this afternoon

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Fri, Jan 16):

Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries

Wind shifts NW 30 km/h gusting to 50

Low: -11°C

Wind chill near -18 overnight

Saturday (Jan 17):

Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

Wind NW 30 km/h gusting to 50

Temperature steady near -13°C

Wind chill -18 in the morning , -24 in the afternoon

Night: Cloudy periods, low -23°C

Sunday (Jan 18):

Periods of snow

High: -14°C

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -25°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Dress for a -15 wind chill —insulated coat, warm gloves/mitts, toque, and a scarf or neck warmer.

Tonight & Saturday: Add a windproof outer layer. Gusts to 50 km/h will cut through lighter jackets, and exposed skin will cool quickly.

Footwear: Boots with good tread—fresh flurries can hide icy patches, especially on packed sidewalks and parking lots.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather often “turns up the dial” when northwest winds arrive. Even without major snowfall, those winds can create blowing snow and make it feel much colder—especially in open areas and along higher ground.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather forecast for January 16, 2026: Light snow early with flurries and 2–4 cm expected today, high near -5°C. Gusty northwest winds tonight (up to 50 km/h) with a 60% chance of flurries. Colder weekend continues with snow Sunday.