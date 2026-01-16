January 16, 2026: Terrace Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast — Yellow Snowfall Warning as Lake-Enhanced Snow Continues

Terrace Bay is in an active lake-enhanced snow pattern along Lake Superior’s north shore today. Environment Canada has a Yellow Snowfall Warning in effect for the Marathon–Schreiber corridor, and that includes Terrace Bay conditions—expect reduced visibility at times, a risk of snow squalls, and additional snowfall of 5 to 10 cm continuing into this afternoon.
Travel may become difficult quickly, and road closures are possible if visibility drops.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (6:00 AM EST — Terrace Bay)
-
Temperature: -4.4°C (Weather Focus: -4°C)
-
Condition: Not observed
-
Pressure: 99.6 kPa, falling
-
Humidity: 83%
-
Wind: SSE 9 km/h
-
Wind Chill: -8
A falling barometer and high humidity are consistent with ongoing snow activity along the shoreline.
Yellow Warning — Snowfall (Lake-Enhanced)
What: Additional local snowfall 5 to 10 cm, with reduced visibility in heavier snow.
When: Continuing into this afternoon.
Where: North shore between Thunder Bay and Marathon (warning zone: Marathon–Schreiber).
Extra risk: Snow squalls—brief, heavier bursts that can rapidly drop visibility.
Today (Friday, Jan 16)
-
Flurries with risk of snow squalls
-
Local amount: 5 to 10 cm
-
Wind up to 15 km/h
-
High: -4°C
-
Wind chill near -14 this morning, improving to around -8 this afternoon
Extended Weather Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Fri, Jan 16):
-
Flurries
-
Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening
-
Low: -13°C
-
Wind chill: -22 overnight
Saturday (Jan 17):
-
Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries
-
Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50
-
High: -12°C
-
Wind chill near -25 in the morning, -20 in the afternoon
-
Night: Cloudy periods, low -26°C
Sunday (Jan 18):
-
Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries
-
High: -15°C
-
Night: Periods of snow, low -26°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
Today: Dress for damp cold and visibility changes—warm coat, gloves/mitts, toque, and a neck warmer. Boots with good tread are important if snow squalls lay down quick accumulation.
-
Tonight & Saturday: Add a windproof outer layer. With gusts to 50 km/h and wind chills in the -20s, exposed skin can get uncomfortable fast.
-
Weekend: Plan for true north-shore winter cold—extra layers, insulated boots, and face protection if you’ll be outside for long.
Weather Trivia
Lake-enhanced snow can be very localized. Two communities along Highway 17 can see very different snowfall totals at the same time, depending on how a narrow band sets up over Lake Superior and pushes inland.
Summary
Terrace Bay weather forecast for January 16, 2026: Yellow Snowfall Warning in effect for lake-enhanced snow with 5–10 cm expected today and reduced visibility at times with risk of snow squalls. Gusty north winds arrive tonight with colder temperatures into the weekend.