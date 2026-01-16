January 16, 2026: Greenstone–Geraldton Detailed Weather Forecast — Light Snow Now, Flurries Today, Bitter Cold Builds This Weekend

Geraldton – Weather – Greenstone and Geraldton are starting Friday with light snow and a cold wind chill, and the pattern stays wintry through the weekend. While snowfall amounts look modest, the bigger story is persistent flurries, falling temperatures, and dangerous wind chills—especially by Saturday, when frostbite risk increases.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Geraldton Airport — 6:00 AM EST)

Temperature: -11.1°C (Weather Focus: -11°C )

Condition: Light snow

Wind: E 11 km/h

Wind Chill: -17

Humidity: 87%

Pressure: 99.7 kPa

Visibility: 16 km

Friday, January 16

Flurries

Wind up to 15 km/h

High: -7°C

Wind chill near -18 this morning, improving to around -10 this afternoon

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Fri, Jan 16):

Flurries

Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning

Low: -17°C

Wind chill near -24 overnight

Saturday (Jan 17):

Flurries

Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 , becoming light late afternoon

Temperature steady near -18°C

Wind chill near -28

Risk of frostbite

Saturday night: Cloudy periods, 40% chance of flurries, low -29°C

Sunday (Jan 18):

Mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries

High: -18°C

Sunday night: Periods of snow, low -29°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress for the wind chill—warm parka, insulated gloves or mitts, toque, and a scarf/neck warmer.

Tonight + Saturday: Add face coverage (balaclava or thick scarf). Wind chills near -28 can cause frostbite on exposed skin.

Weekend nights: This is “deep cold” territory—layer up if you’ll be outside, and keep emergency winter gear in your vehicle.

Weather Trivia

When winds pick up in very cold air, the body loses heat much faster—this is why wind chill matters. Even if the thermometer doesn’t look extreme, a strong wind can make cold conditions feel far more dangerous in minutes.

Summary

Greenstone–Geraldton weather forecast for January 16, 2026: Light snow early with flurries today and highs near -7°C. Colder air builds tonight and Saturday with wind chills near -28 and frostbite risk. Bitter cold continues into Sunday with more snow late.