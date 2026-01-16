January 16, 2026: Greenstone–Geraldton Detailed Weather Forecast — Light Snow Now, Flurries Today, Bitter Cold Builds This Weekend

Geraldton – Weather – Greenstone and Geraldton are starting Friday with light snow and a cold wind chill, and the pattern stays wintry through the weekend. While snowfall amounts look modest, the bigger story is persistent flurries, falling temperatures, and dangerous wind chills—especially by Saturday, when frostbite risk increases.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (Geraldton Airport — 6:00 AM EST)
-
Temperature: -11.1°C (Weather Focus: -11°C)
-
Condition: Light snow
-
Wind: E 11 km/h
-
Wind Chill: -17
-
Humidity: 87%
-
Pressure: 99.7 kPa
-
Visibility: 16 km
Friday, January 16
-
Flurries
-
Wind up to 15 km/h
-
High: -7°C
-
Wind chill near -18 this morning, improving to around -10 this afternoon
Extended Weather Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Fri, Jan 16):
-
Flurries
-
Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning
-
Low: -17°C
-
Wind chill near -24 overnight
Saturday (Jan 17):
-
Flurries
-
Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light late afternoon
-
Temperature steady near -18°C
-
Wind chill near -28
-
Risk of frostbite
-
Saturday night: Cloudy periods, 40% chance of flurries, low -29°C
Sunday (Jan 18):
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries
-
High: -18°C
-
Sunday night: Periods of snow, low -29°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
Today: Dress for the wind chill—warm parka, insulated gloves or mitts, toque, and a scarf/neck warmer.
-
Tonight + Saturday: Add face coverage (balaclava or thick scarf). Wind chills near -28 can cause frostbite on exposed skin.
-
Weekend nights: This is “deep cold” territory—layer up if you’ll be outside, and keep emergency winter gear in your vehicle.
Weather Trivia
When winds pick up in very cold air, the body loses heat much faster—this is why wind chill matters. Even if the thermometer doesn’t look extreme, a strong wind can make cold conditions feel far more dangerous in minutes.
Summary
Greenstone–Geraldton weather forecast for January 16, 2026: Light snow early with flurries today and highs near -7°C. Colder air builds tonight and Saturday with wind chills near -28 and frostbite risk. Bitter cold continues into Sunday with more snow late.