January 16, 2026: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Detailed Weather Forecast — Flurries Today, Deep Cold Tonight

Dryden – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting Friday with light snow and damp winter air, but the bigger story is the incoming colder air. Temperatures will drop quickly this morning, then hold steady through the day while winds keep wind chills in the mid-teens below zero.
Tonight turns sharply colder with wind chills near -28 and a risk of frostbite.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions (Dryden Airport — 5:12 AM CST)
-
Temperature: -4.3°C (Weather Focus: -4°C)
-
Condition: Light snow
-
Wind: WNW 18 km/h, gusts 28 km/h
-
Wind chill: -10
-
Humidity: 96%
-
Pressure: 99.5 kPa
-
Visibility: 10 km
Friday Forecast (Jan 16)
-
Flurries, with a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning
-
Local snowfall: about 2 cm
-
Wind: NW 20 km/h, gusting to 40
-
Temperature: falling to -9°C this morning, then steady
-
Wind chill: near -17
Note: The “abnormal temperature trend” flagged on the forecast is this morning drop—it’ll feel colder as the day goes on even if the skies don’t change much.
Extended Weather Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Fri, Jan 16)
-
Flurries
-
Wind north 20 km/h, gusting to 40
-
Low: -19°C
-
Wind chill: -28 overnight
-
Risk of frostbite
Saturday (Jan 17)
-
Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries in the morning
-
Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light early afternoon
-
High: -17°C
-
Wind chill: -30 morning, about -24 afternoon
-
Risk of frostbite
-
Night: Clear, low -26°C
Sunday (Jan 18)
-
Periods of snow
-
High: -17°C
-
Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -30°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
This morning: Dress for the wind—insulated coat, mitts, toque, and a scarf/neck warmer. Roads and sidewalks may be slick early if freezing drizzle develops.
-
Tonight & Saturday morning: Cover exposed skin. Wind chills near -28 to -30 can cause frostbite faster than people expect.
-
Sunday: Add a moisture-resistant outer layer and waterproof boots for steadier snow.
Weather Trivia
Freezing drizzle can be more dangerous than heavier snow. The droplets are tiny and can freeze on contact, creating a thin, nearly invisible glaze—especially on untreated sidewalks, steps, and parking lots.
Weather Summary
Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather forecast for January 16, 2026: Light snow and flurries with a risk of freezing drizzle early, then temperatures fall to -9°C and hold. Bitter cold tonight with wind chills near -28 and frostbite risk. Cold weekend continues with snow Sunday.