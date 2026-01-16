Apple Launches “Creator Studio” Subscription Bundling Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro

New AI-assisted tools arrive across video, music, imaging—and Apple’s productivity apps—starting Jan. 28

TORONTO — Apple is rolling out a new subscription bundle called Apple Creator Studio, combining its flagship creative apps—Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage—alongside premium templates/content and new intelligent featuresin Keynote, Pages, and Numbers (with Freeform features coming later).

The company says the suite is aimed at creators who want “studio-grade” tools across Mac and iPad, with a focus on privacy and on-device performance.

What’s Included

Apple Creator Studio subscribers get:

Final Cut Pro (Mac + iPad)

Logic Pro (Mac + iPad)

Pixelmator Pro (Mac + iPad, with iPad debut)

Motion, Compressor, MainStage (Mac)

Premium content + intelligent features in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform

What’s New: Final Cut Pro, Motion and Compressor

Apple is emphasizing new intelligence-driven workflow tools in Final Cut Pro:

Transcript Search to find soundbites by typing phrases (Mac/iPad; U.S. English at launch)

Visual Search to locate moments by searching for an object/action (U.S. English at launch)

Beat Detection to map beats/bars in the timeline using an AI model from Logic Pro

Montage Maker (iPad) to auto-assemble a dynamic edit and reframe for vertical sharing

In Motion, Apple highlights Magnetic Mask for isolating/tracking subjects without a green screen, while Compressorremains the output/encoding companion for distribution.

Music Creation: Logic Pro Adds Synth Player and Chord ID

Logic Pro gains new AI-assisted composition tools, including:

Synth Player (an AI Session Player for electronic performances)

Chord ID to turn audio/MIDI into a usable chord progression

Pixelmator Pro Comes to iPad

For the first time, Pixelmator Pro is arriving on iPad, built for touch and Apple Pencil workflows.

Keynote, Pages and Numbers Get Premium Content and New AI Features

Creator Studio adds a Content Hub in Apple’s productivity apps with curated photos/graphics/illustrations, plus premium templates and themes. Apple also says some image creation/editing features will use generative models from OpenAI, alongside on-device tools like Super Resolution and Auto Crop (feature availability depends on device/OS).

Pricing and Availability in Canada

Apple Creator Studio launches on the App Store on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, priced at:

$17.99/month or $179/year (CAD) with a one-month free trial

Education plan: $3.99/month or $39/year (CAD) for post-secondary students and educators

Apple says Family Sharing can be used with the standard plan (up to six family members total). The company will also continue to sell one-time purchase Mac versions of the major apps.

What Thunder Bay Creators Should Know

If you’re editing video or producing music locally—whether you’re a small business, a YouTuber, or a student—Apple’s subscription could lower the upfront cost compared with buying multiple pro apps outright. Apple notes full functionality is tied to newer OS versions (macOS/iPadOS/iOS 26 for “full” features), and some tools have hardware requirements.

Why It Matters

Industry watchers are already framing Creator Studio as a direct competitive move against Adobe-style creative subscriptions.