Winnipeg: Eight Arrested, Firearms Seized in Rutland Street Drug-Trafficking Investigation

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says eight people have been arrested and firearms seized following a drug-trafficking investigation linked to a residence in the King Edward neighbourhood.

Police state that in December 2025, members of the West District Community Support Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking connected to a home in the 300 block of Rutland Street. Officers also believed firearms could be present.

On January 14, 2026, with assistance from West District General Patrol, the Tactical Support Team, and K9 and Drone Units, officers executed a search warrant at the residence.

Seized Items

WPS reports officers seized:

A loaded .22 calibre rifle and ammunition

A loaded Smith & Wesson .40 calibre handgun and ammunition

Two sets of bows and arrows

Cocaine (approx. 4 grams; estimated street value $320 )

Crack cocaine (approx. 13 grams; estimated street value $1,040 )

Percocet (11 prescription pills)

11 cellular phones

Scales and packaging materials

Approximately $10,000 CAD in currency

Arrests and Charges

Police say arrests were made at the Rutland Street residence and at other locations in the city.

Three Winnipeg males (a youth, an 18-year-old, and a 22-year-old) are facing 14 charges related to firearms/weapons, drug trafficking, and proceeds of crime, according to WPS. Police say three were released on undertakings to appear in court, and the 22-year-old was held in custody .

A Winnipeg youth is facing 20 charges related to firearms/weapons, identity fraud, and alleged breaches of court-ordered conditions, police say. WPS states he was held in custody .

Three Calgary men (ages 18, 23, and 25) are facing multiple charges related to firearms/weapons, drug trafficking, and proceeds of crime, according to police. WPS says all three were held in custody.

Charges have not been proven in court. All accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Community Support Units

WPS says Community Support Units focus on reducing and preventing criminal activity affecting neighbourhoods by responding to concerns from residents and businesses and working proactively to build safer communities.

File: R26-2179