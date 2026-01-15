Thunder Bay’s “Murder Capital” Label Returns?

What 2025’s Homicides Tell Us, and What’s Still Unresolved

Thunder Bay CMA saw seven homicides in 2025—while two more investigations could change the picture going into 2026

THUNDER BAY — The phrase “Canada’s murder capital” keeps getting attached to Thunder Bay, and it’s easy to see why the label sticks:

Statistics Canada reported Thunder Bay had the highest homicide rate among Canada’s census metropolitan areas (CMAs) in 2024, rising to 6.08 per 100,000.

But that headline comes with a critical asterisk. Homicide “rankings” are calculated per capita—and in smaller CMAs, a handful of cases can swing the rate dramatically. The number is real, the impact on community trust is real, and the stigma is real—but the “murder capital” framing can also flatten a complex set of causes into a slogan.

In 2025, Thunder Bay’s regional total again drew attention: seven homicides across the Thunder Bay CMA, including one in Shuniah (part of the CMA).

What follows is a case-by-case look at the confirmed 2025 homicides in Thunder Bay and Shuniah, and then a look at two additional investigations—one involving the reported death of an 85-year-old assault victim and another still-classified “sudden death”—that could reshape the narrative as 2026 begins.

Why Thunder Bay Keeps Being Called “Canada’s Murder Capital”

Statistics Canada’s latest national homicide release showed Thunder Bay recorded the highest CMA homicide rate in 2024.

That’s the statistic many people point to when using the “murder capital” label. It does not mean Thunder Bay has the most homicides in Canada by raw count; it means the rate per 100,000 is highest. Rates matter—especially for public confidence and policy—but they can also be volatile year to year in mid-sized regions.

The Seven Homicides in Thunder Bay CMA in 2025

1) Lincoln Street (North Side) — January 14–15, 2025

Thunder Bay Police responded to the 1100 block of Lincoln Street just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 14. A male victim with life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased. Police classified the case as a homicide; Major Crimes and Forensic Identification were involved.

Status: Police identified it as a homicide; public updates on charges were not included in the initial release.

2) Jean St. / Van Norman St. area — Assault July 3; Death July 16; Murder Charge July 21–22

Police were dispatched after reports of an assault on July 3. The victim—identified only as a 27-year-old Thunder Bay resident—later died in hospital on July 16. The accused, Billy Moskotaywenene (34), was initially charged with aggravated assault and later re-arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Status: Accused was remanded in custody pending court proceedings.

3) Pearl Street — July 19, 2025

A weapons call in the 200 block of Pearl Street led to a homicide investigation. The victim, Allan Faykes (32), was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased. Three Thunder Bay residents—Kyran Annala (20), Dylan Wabason (22), and Stephanie Wanakamik (45)—were arrested and charged with second-degree murder (with additional breach allegations noted for one accused).

Status: All three were remanded to custody with future court dates.

4) Shuniah (Blind Creek Drive) — July 14–16, 2025

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a residence on Blind Creek Drive and found a deceased individual. The victim was identified as Shelley Marconi (54) of Shuniah. Kyle Barry (26), also of Shuniah, was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to custody.

Why it counts in Thunder Bay’s “regional” number: Shuniah is within the Thunder Bay CMA, so it appears in CMA totals even though it’s outside city limits.

5) Dawson Road (near 1010 Dawson Road) — Sept. 30; Arrest announced Oct. 16, 2025

Police responded to reports of an injured male near 1010 Dawson Road. The victim, Justin Coaster (35), was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased. TBPS later announced Maximus Kitchkeesic was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Status: Accused remanded to custody.

6) Edward Street North — Oct. 14; Arrest announced Nov. 22, 2025

TBPS responded to a call in the 300 block of Edward Street North. The deceased was later identified as Quinnel La Rose (18) of Milton, Ontario. Police announced Christian Williams-Kazadi (18) of Toronto was charged with second-degree murder following an out-of-town arrest.

Status: Accused remanded to custody.

7) College Street — Oct. 30; Arrest announced Nov. 5, 2025

Police located a deceased 67-year-old male at a residence in the 100 block of College Street. TBPS identified the victim as Maurice Kenneth Bruins (67) and said investigators believed it may have involved an interrupted break-and-enter. Police later announced Dwayne Ferris (24) was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and break-and-enter.

Status: Accused remanded to custody.

Two Investigations That Could Shift the Conversation in 2026

Red River Road / Clarkson Avenue — 85-year-old assault victim

TBPS previously charged Drew Mitchell with attempted murder after an Oct. 11 incident in the Red River Road/Clarkson area; police said the victim, Hendrick Walinga (85), underwent extensive surgery.

NetNewsLedger has been told that as of January 14, 2026, the victim has since died, and police may seek to upgrade charges.

Key point for readers: Charge upgrades typically depend on medical findings and investigative review, and timing can affect how cases are counted in “yearly totals.”

Regent Street — Christmas Day sudden death

TBPS says it is investigating a sudden death on Regent Street reported Dec. 25, 2025, with the Major Crime Unitinvolved. Police have released no additional details.

Key point for readers: A Major Crime Unit-led investigation does not automatically mean homicide; the investigation will determine classification.

What These Numbers Do—and Don’t—Explain

Thunder Bay’s homicide-rate headlines can’t be separated from broader pressures that show up across policing, courts, health care, housing, and addiction services. The homicide rate is a stark signal—but it doesn’t diagnose root causes by itself.

It also doesn’t replace due process: every accused person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.