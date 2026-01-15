Machar Avenue Drug Probe Leads to Seven Charged in Thunder Bay—What the Allegations Mean and the Potential Penalties

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) drug trafficking investigation has resulted in seven people facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a Machar Avenue residence.

TBPS says Intelligence Unit officers executed the warrant on January 14, 2026, and seized suspected illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl, along with cash and items police say are associated with drug trafficking. Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at roughly $6,500.

Who is charged?

TBPS says the following Thunder Bay residents are charged:

Levi BELL , 25

Samantha BENNETT-DOLPH , 37

Devon BOND , 50

Linda LEDGER , 34

Kelsey TENHUNEN , 48

Wayne WOODBECK , 33

Dustin WOODBECK, 38

Police allege each is facing:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

TBPS adds Wayne WOODBECK and Levi BELL are also charged with breach of probation.

Custody status

TBPS reports BENNETT-DOLPH and BOND have been released from custody with a future court date, while the remaining accused were held in custody pending future court appearances.

All charges are allegations that have not been proven in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What these charges mean—and potential penalties if convicted

Canadian law draws a sharp line between simple possession and possession “for the purpose of trafficking.” The trafficking-related offence alleges not only possession, but possession connected to distribution (for example, selling or supplying).

1) Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine / fentanyl)

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), it is illegal to possess a controlled substance “for the purpose of trafficking.”

Both cocaine and fentanyl are listed as Schedule I substances under the CDSA.

Maximum penalty (Schedule I): The CDSA sets the punishment for trafficking (or possession for the purpose of trafficking) in Schedule I or II substances as an indictable offence with a maximum of life imprisonment.

Important context: While “up to life” is the legal maximum, actual sentences vary widely depending on factors such as the amount involved, the accused’s record, the role alleged (street-level vs. higher-level), and other aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Mandatory minimums: In recent years, Parliament removed mandatory minimum penalties that previously applied to certain drug offences under the CDSA, leaving more discretion to judges at sentencing while keeping the same maximum penalties.

2) Proceeds of crime over $5,000

This type of allegation generally relates to possessing money or property that prosecutors say was obtained through crime, with the “over $5,000” threshold triggering higher potential penalties.

The underlying offence is set out in Criminal Code s. 354 (possession of property obtained by crime), with the punishment provisions in s. 355.

Maximum penalty (over $5,000): If prosecuted by indictment, Criminal Code s. 355 provides a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment when the value is more than $5,000.

If the Crown proceeds by summary conviction, lower maximum penalties apply (generally, summary conviction offences carry up to two years less a day and/or a $5,000 fine, unless a specific law sets something different).

3) Breach of probation (for two accused)

Failing to comply with a probation order is an offence under Criminal Code s. 733.1.

Maximum penalty: If prosecuted by indictment, breach of probation carries a maximum of four years’ imprisonment.

Future court dates will determine bail outcomes, disclosure, and whether matters proceed toward resolution or trial. TBPS has not provided additional details in its release about quantities seized or the specifics of the alleged trafficking operation.