January 15, 2026: Toronto Weather Update — Orange Snowfall Warning as Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow Continue

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is in the thick of a major winter storm this Thursday morning. Environment Canada has an Orange Snowfall Warning in effect for the City of Toronto, with significant snowfall and blowing snow reducing visibility and making travel hazardous—especially during the morning commute.

All schools in the Toronto area are closed due to the weather today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Toronto Pearson International Airport this morning, snow and blowing snow are creating difficult conditions, with visibility under 1 km and a sharp wind chill near -26.

Temperature: -14°C

Wind: North 35 km/h gusting 45–50 km/h

Wind chill: -26

Visibility: ~0.8 km

Trend: Pressure rising (storm gradually shifting east)

Orange Warning: Snowfall

What: 20 to 30 cm total snowfall, with reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Continuing through this morning, tapering off late this afternoon.

Impact: High — hazardous travel and major delays likely. Environment Canada advises avoiding non-essential travel.

Today (Thursday)

Snow at times heavy ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of flurries

Local blowing snow this morning

Additional amount: 10 to 15 cm (today’s portion)

Wind N 30 km/h gusting to 50

High: -9°C

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Thu, Jan 15)

Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this evening

Wind easing overnight

Low: -12°C (wind chill near -19)

Friday (Jan 16)

Increasing cloudiness, periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon

High: -2°C (wind chill -19 morning, -8 afternoon)

Saturday (Jan 17)

Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries

High: 0°C

Night: 40% chance of flurries, low -9°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Full winter gear. A windproof parka , insulated mitts, toque, and a face/neck covering are key with wind chills in the -20s .

If you must travel: Waterproof boots with strong tread (fresh snow + packed snow = slippery). Bring extra gloves and a phone charger.

Later today: Even as snowfall eases, blowing snow can still reduce visibility—wear eye protection if you’re outside for long periods.

Weather Trivia

Blowing snow can be more dangerous than the snowfall itself. When wind gusts pick up, visibility can drop quickly—even if snowfall rates aren’t extreme—creating sudden “whiteout” moments on roads and highways.

Weather Summary

Toronto weather update for January 15, 2026: Orange Snowfall Warning in effect with 20–30 cm expected. Heavy snow and blowing snow continue this morning with visibility under 1 km and hazardous travel conditions. Snow tapers late afternoon; more light snow possible Friday.