January 15, 2026: Nipigon–Red Rock Detailed Weather Forecast — Yellow Snowfall Warning as Lake-Enhanced Snow Arrives Tonight

Thunder Bay – Weather – Winter is tightening its grip along Lake Superior’s north shore tonight. A Yellow Snowfall Warning is in effect for the Nipigon area, with lake-enhanced snowfall expected to ramp up this evening and continue into Friday morning.

The biggest impacts will be reduced visibility in heavier snow and quickly changing road conditions—especially for anyone travelling along Highway 17 between Thunder Bay and Marathon.

Highway 17 Closed Both Directions: Nipigon to Marathon (Winter Weather)

Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Nipigon and Marathon due to winter weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions.

What we know

Location: Hwy 17 Nipigon ↔ Marathon (full closure / all lanes closed)

Reason: Poor visibility and rapidly worsening winter driving conditions

Impacts: Travel delays are significant; road closures may expand as conditions change.

Safety reminder

Avoid non-essential travel in the area until conditions improve.

If you’re already on the road, do not drive past closure gates or barriers .

Check Ontario 511 for the latest closure status and any reopening updates.

Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -7°C

Wind: SSE 9 km/h

Wind chill: -11

Humidity: 92%

Pressure: 100.0 kPa and falling

Condition: Not observed (station status), but local conditions are trending toward snow as the system moves in.

With pressure falling and moisture increasing, conditions are primed for snow to develop and intensify overnight.

Friday’s Forecast

Yellow Warning — Snowfall

What: Local snowfall amounts 10 to 15 cm, with reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: This evening through Friday morning.

Where: North shore of Lake Superior—areas between Thunder Bay and Marathon, including the Nipigon–Rossportregion.

Extra risk: Snow squalls are possible, meaning sudden bursts of heavier snow and rapid visibility drops.

Tonight (Thu, Jan 15)

Snow , with risk of snow squalls

Local amount: ~ 10 cm

Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late evening

Low: -10°C

Wind chill: near -15 overnight

Friday (Jan 16)

Flurries , with risk of snow squalls in the morning

Additional amount: ~ 5 cm

Wind up to 15 km/h

High: -4°C

Wind chill: -15 morning, -8 afternoon

Friday Night

Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries

Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50

Low: -13°C

Wind chill: down to -21 overnight

Saturday (Jan 17)

Mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries

High: -14°C

Saturday night: Cloudy periods, low -26°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tonight into Friday morning: Dress for snow + wind chill. A winter parka, insulated mitts, toque, and a neck warmer are essential.

If travelling: Waterproof boots with strong tread, and keep extra layers handy in case of delays.

Friday night into the weekend: Temperatures fall hard—plan on full winter gear, especially with lows pushing toward the mid -20s.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior can supercharge snow along the shoreline. When cold air flows over the lake and then pushes inland, it can create lake-enhanced snowfall (and sometimes snow squalls) that ramps up quickly—often producing sharp differences in snowfall over short distances along Highway 17.

