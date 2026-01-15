Indigenous Financial Wellness Webinar Series

Take the next step in your financial wellness journey! These complimentary online sessions combine practical tools and Indigenous perspectives to help you prepare, plan, and feel confident about your financial future.

Join us to explore meaningful strategies, grounded in both traditional knowledge and modern approaches, that empower you to make informed financial decisions.

Preparing for Your Settlement Payment

This webinar focuses on preparing First Nations recipients for their settlement payment with a trauma-informed approach. The session is designed to support you in feeling confident as you prepare for what may come next with your settlement payment. We’ll begin by looking at your current financial picture, introduce a protective 90-day pause strategy designed to ease feelings of pressure, and offer guidance for next steps that support wellness.

We will be walking through the Financial Snapshot and Debt Inventory resource. There is no expectation to complete this resource during the webinar – you’re invited to work through it at your own pace and return to it whenever you’re ready. This information does not need to be shared with anyone; it is for your own use and reference.

We look forward to welcoming you! If you’re unable to attend or would like to revisit the material, a recording of the session will be available following the live event.

Date and Time:

January 28, 2026 @ 1pm ET

Zoom™ Session Info:

Webinar ID: 826 9217 6356

A Two-Eyed Seeing Path to Budgeting

This webinar introduces the Two-Eyed Seeing (Etuaptmumk) approach to budgeting through a trauma-informed and culturally grounded lens. This session blends the practical structure of western financial tools with the guidance of Indigenous values that support healing, stability, and planning for the future.

We will be walking through the Two-Eyed Seeing Budget Worksheet. There is no expectation to complete this resource during the webinar – you’re invited to work through it at your own pace and return to it whenever you’re ready. This information does not need to be shared with anyone; it is for your own use and reference.

We look forward to welcoming you! If you’re unable to attend or would like to revisit the material, a recording of the session will be available following the live event.

Date and Time:

January 29, 2026 @ 1pm ET

Zoom™ Session Info:

Webinar ID: 818 0216 7682

Note on language access:

This session is delivered in English. French interpretation will be available at a later date. To request French interpretation, please email our team at financialwellness@afoa.ca

Important information:

This session is focused on building understanding and confidence, not on giving financial, legal, or tax advice. We’ll be sharing general information and tools to support reflection and decision-making. You remain in control of all financial choices and are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified professional if you need personalized support.

