Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Help to Locate Missing Man

Kyle Morrison, 34, Last Seen on Walsh Street East

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public for assistance in locating Kyle Morrison, 34, who has been reported missing.

Police say Morrison was last seen the morning of January 6, 2026, in the area of Walsh Street East. He was wearing a black bomber-style Helly Hansen winter coat, dark blue jeans, and red-and-white Nike Jordan high-top shoes.

Description

Morrison is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, about 180 lbs, with an average build, short reddish hair, and blue eyes.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information about Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at p3tips.com.

