Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Help to Locate Missing Man

By
James Murray
-
3312
Missing Person

Kyle Morrison, 34, Last Seen on Walsh Street East

MissingTHUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public for assistance in locating Kyle Morrison, 34, who has been reported missing.

Police say Morrison was last seen the morning of January 6, 2026, in the area of Walsh Street East. He was wearing a black bomber-style Helly Hansen winter coat, dark blue jeans, and red-and-white Nike Jordan high-top shoes.

Description

Morrison is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, about 180 lbs, with an average build, short reddish hair, and blue eyes.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information about Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at p3tips.com.

Summary: Thunder Bay Police seek help locating missing Kyle Morrison, 34, last seen Jan. 6 on Walsh St. E.

Previous articleAre Online Color Prediction Games Skill-Based or Chance-Based?
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR