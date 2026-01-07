January 7, 2026: Thunder Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast — A Mild Day Near +1°C, Then a Cold Drop Tonight

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: cloudy this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high near +1°C

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is in a quieter midweek pattern today, with cloud cover holding on through the morning before a few brighter breaks develop this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to around +1°C, but don’t get too comfortable—clearer skies and drier air tonight will allow temperatures to fall back to -9°C, setting up a classic “mild day, cold night” January routine.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EST at Thunder Bay Airport:

  • Temperature: -3.5°C (about -4°C)

  • Condition: Cloudy

  • Wind: SSW 10 km/h

  • Wind chill: -7

  • Humidity: 85%

  • Visibility: 24 km

  • Pressure: 100.5 kPa and falling

This is a relatively calm winter morning—no blowing snow issues—but the falling pressure suggests the atmosphere is still in transition.

Today (Wednesday)

  • Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon

  • High: +1°C

  • Wind up to 15 km/h

  • Wind chill: near -8 this morning

  • UV index: 1 (low)

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Wednesday night)

  • A few clouds, then increasing cloudiness late this evening

  • Low: -9°C

  • Wind up to 15 km/h

  • Wind chill: -7 this evening, near -12 overnight

Thursday, January 8

  • Mainly cloudy

  • High: +1°C

  • Wind up to 15 km/h

  • Wind chill: near -9 in the morning

  • Thursday night: Cloudy periods, low -9°C

Friday, January 9

  • Sunny

  • High: -2°C

  • Friday night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries, low -9°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Morning commute: A warm jacket, hat, and gloves are still needed—especially with the wind chill near -8.

  • Afternoon: With temperatures near +1°C, dress in layers so you can adjust if you’re moving between indoors and outdoors.

  • Tonight: Be ready for a sharp temperature drop—if you’re out late, upgrade to a warmer coat and insulated footwear.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often sees big temperature swings in winter when clouds break at night. Clearer skies let heat escape quickly, so even after a mild daytime high near freezing, temperatures can drop rapidly after sunset.

Weather Summary

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: cloudy this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high near +1°C. A colder night follows with a low near -9°C. Thursday stays mainly cloudy near +1°C, with sunshine Friday and a high near -2°C.

