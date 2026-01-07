January 7, 2026: Thunder Bay’s Detailed Weather Forecast — A Mild Day Near +1°C, Then a Cold Drop Tonight

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is in a quieter midweek pattern today, with cloud cover holding on through the morning before a few brighter breaks develop this afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to around +1°C, but don’t get too comfortable—clearer skies and drier air tonight will allow temperatures to fall back to -9°C, setting up a classic “mild day, cold night” January routine.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
As of 7:00 AM EST at Thunder Bay Airport:
Temperature: -3.5°C (about -4°C)
Condition: Cloudy
Wind: SSW 10 km/h
Wind chill: -7
Humidity: 85%
Visibility: 24 km
Pressure: 100.5 kPa and falling
This is a relatively calm winter morning—no blowing snow issues—but the falling pressure suggests the atmosphere is still in transition.
Today (Wednesday)
Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon
High: +1°C
Wind up to 15 km/h
Wind chill: near -8 this morning
UV index: 1 (low)
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Wednesday night)
A few clouds, then increasing cloudiness late this evening
Low: -9°C
Wind up to 15 km/h
Wind chill: -7 this evening, near -12 overnight
Thursday, January 8
Mainly cloudy
High: +1°C
Wind up to 15 km/h
Wind chill: near -9 in the morning
Thursday night: Cloudy periods, low -9°C
Friday, January 9
Sunny
High: -2°C
Friday night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries, low -9°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
Morning commute: A warm jacket, hat, and gloves are still needed—especially with the wind chill near -8.
Afternoon: With temperatures near +1°C, dress in layers so you can adjust if you’re moving between indoors and outdoors.
Tonight: Be ready for a sharp temperature drop—if you’re out late, upgrade to a warmer coat and insulated footwear.
Weather Trivia
Thunder Bay often sees big temperature swings in winter when clouds break at night. Clearer skies let heat escape quickly, so even after a mild daytime high near freezing, temperatures can drop rapidly after sunset.
Weather Summary
Thunder Bay weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: cloudy this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high near +1°C. A colder night follows with a low near -9°C. Thursday stays mainly cloudy near +1°C, with sunshine Friday and a high near -2°C.