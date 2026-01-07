January 7, 2026: Sault Ste. Marie Weather Update — Freezing Drizzle Advisory This Morning, Milder Air Builds In

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Sault Ste. Marie is starting Wednesday right around the freezing mark, but it’s not a “nice” mild morning—patchy freezing drizzle is the concern.

With temperatures hovering near 0°C, even a light glaze can make roads, sidewalks, and parking lots icy and slippery, especially early this morning before fog patches fully dissipate.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Sault Ste. Marie Airport)

As of 6:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 7, 2026:

Temperature: 0.2°C

Condition: Mostly cloudy

Wind: W 12 km/h

Humidity: 98%

Visibility: 19 km

Pressure: 100.7 kPa, rising

Yellow Advisory: Freezing Drizzle

What: Areas of freezing drizzle with possible light ice buildup

When: Ongoing/expected this morning

Why it matters: Icy surfaces can be difficult to detect—use extra caution walking or driving.

Today (Wednesday)

Cloudy

30% chance of flurries this morning and early afternoon

Risk of freezing drizzle (especially this morning)

Fog patches dissipating this morning

Wind up to 15 km/h

High: +1°C

Wind chill: near -6 this morning

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight

Cloudy

Wind becoming E 20 km/h before morning

Low: -1°C

Thursday, January 8

Cloudy

Wind east 20 km/h , becoming light in the morning

High: +3°C

Thursday night: Snow or rain, low +2°C

Friday, January 9

Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries

High: +3°C

Friday night: Cloudy, low -3°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Waterproof footwear with good tread is key—freezing drizzle can make everything slick. A warm mid-layer helps in the damp chill.

Midweek mild-up: Temperatures rise above zero Thursday and Friday—dress in layers you can adjust, and keep a water-resistant outer layer handy.

Weather Trivia

Freezing drizzle often happens when low clouds contain supercooled droplets (liquid water below 0°C). Those droplets freeze on contact with roads and railings, creating a thin glaze that can be harder to see than fresh snow.

Weather Summary

Sault Ste. Marie weather update for Jan. 7, 2026: Yellow Freezing Drizzle Advisory this morning with slippery surfaces possible. Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, high +1°C. Milder Thursday and Friday near +3°C with snow/rain possible Thursday night.