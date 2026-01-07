January 7, 2026: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Detailed Weather Forecast — Freezing Fog This Morning, Clearing Near Noon

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region is starting Wednesday under freezing fog and reduced visibility, with a damp chill hanging in the air. The good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, and skies should clear near noon, giving the region a brighter, calmer afternoon.

The next couple of days stay fairly quiet, with seasonably cold temperatures and a colder, clearer night by Thursday night.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CST at Kenora Airport, conditions include:

  • Freezing Fog

  • Temperature: -6.4°C

  • Wind: South 14 km/h

  • Wind Chill: -12

  • Humidity: 94%

  • Visibility: 0.6 km (very poor)

  • Pressure: 100.1 kPa, falling

Travel note: With freezing fog, visibility can drop suddenly to near zero in pockets—especially near low-lying areas and close to the water. Use low-beam headlights, slow down, and leave extra distance.

Today (Wednesday)

  • Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this morning

  • Clearing near noon

  • Fog patches dissipating this morning

  • Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon

  • High: -1°C

  • Wind chill: -12 this morning, near -5 this afternoon

  • UV index: 1 (low)

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Wednesday night)

  • Increasing cloudiness early this evening

  • Wind up to 15 km/h

  • Low: -6°C

  • Wind chill: near -11

Thursday, January 8

  • Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon

  • Wind west 20 km/h, becoming light early afternoon

  • High: -2°C

  • Wind chill: -13 in the morning, near -6 in the afternoon

  • Night: Clear, low -13°C

Friday, January 9

  • A mix of sun and cloud

  • High: -5°C

  • Friday night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, low -13°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Morning (freezing fog + wind chill): Dress for damp cold—warm base layer, insulated jacket, mitts, toque, and a neck warmer. Visibility is low, so reflective clothing is a smart add-on.

  • Afternoon: With clearing skies, it will feel more comfortable, but still winter-cold—keep layers.

  • Thursday night: Clear and colder—bundle up if you’re out in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Freezing fog happens when fog droplets are supercooled (below 0°C) and can freeze on contact with roads, vehicles, and railings—sometimes creating a thin icy coating even when snowfall is minimal.

Weather Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: freezing fog and low visibility early, then fog dissipates with clearing near noon. High -1°C. Increasing cloud tonight (low -6°C). Thursday turns cloudy then mixed sun and cloud with a clear, colder night near -13°C.

