January 7, 2026: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Detailed Weather Forecast — Freezing Fog This Morning, Clearing Near Noon

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region is starting Wednesday under freezing fog and reduced visibility, with a damp chill hanging in the air. The good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, and skies should clear near noon, giving the region a brighter, calmer afternoon.

The next couple of days stay fairly quiet, with seasonably cold temperatures and a colder, clearer night by Thursday night.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CST at Kenora Airport, conditions include:

Freezing Fog

Temperature: -6.4°C

Wind: South 14 km/h

Wind Chill: -12

Humidity: 94%

Visibility: 0.6 km (very poor)

Pressure: 100.1 kPa, falling

Travel note: With freezing fog, visibility can drop suddenly to near zero in pockets—especially near low-lying areas and close to the water. Use low-beam headlights, slow down, and leave extra distance.

Today (Wednesday)

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this morning

Clearing near noon

Fog patches dissipating this morning

Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon

High: -1°C

Wind chill: -12 this morning , near -5 this afternoon

UV index: 1 (low)

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Wednesday night)

Increasing cloudiness early this evening

Wind up to 15 km/h

Low: -6°C

Wind chill: near -11

Thursday, January 8

Cloudy , becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon

Wind west 20 km/h , becoming light early afternoon

High: -2°C

Wind chill: -13 in the morning , near -6 in the afternoon

Night: Clear, low -13°C

Friday, January 9

A mix of sun and cloud

High: -5°C

Friday night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, low -13°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Morning (freezing fog + wind chill): Dress for damp cold—warm base layer, insulated jacket, mitts, toque, and a neck warmer. Visibility is low, so reflective clothing is a smart add-on.

Afternoon: With clearing skies, it will feel more comfortable, but still winter-cold—keep layers.

Thursday night: Clear and colder—bundle up if you’re out in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Freezing fog happens when fog droplets are supercooled (below 0°C) and can freeze on contact with roads, vehicles, and railings—sometimes creating a thin icy coating even when snowfall is minimal.

Weather Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: freezing fog and low visibility early, then fog dissipates with clearing near noon. High -1°C. Increasing cloud tonight (low -6°C). Thursday turns cloudy then mixed sun and cloud with a clear, colder night near -13°C.