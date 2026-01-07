January 7, 2026: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Detailed Weather Forecast — Freezing Fog This Morning, Clearing Near Noon

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region is starting Wednesday under freezing fog and reduced visibility, with a damp chill hanging in the air. The good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, and skies should clear near noon, giving the region a brighter, calmer afternoon.
The next couple of days stay fairly quiet, with seasonably cold temperatures and a colder, clearer night by Thursday night.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
As of 5:00 AM CST at Kenora Airport, conditions include:
-
Freezing Fog
-
Temperature: -6.4°C
-
Wind: South 14 km/h
-
Wind Chill: -12
-
Humidity: 94%
-
Visibility: 0.6 km (very poor)
-
Pressure: 100.1 kPa, falling
Travel note: With freezing fog, visibility can drop suddenly to near zero in pockets—especially near low-lying areas and close to the water. Use low-beam headlights, slow down, and leave extra distance.
Today (Wednesday)
-
Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this morning
-
Clearing near noon
-
Fog patches dissipating this morning
-
Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon
-
High: -1°C
-
Wind chill: -12 this morning, near -5 this afternoon
-
UV index: 1 (low)
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Wednesday night)
-
Increasing cloudiness early this evening
-
Wind up to 15 km/h
-
Low: -6°C
-
Wind chill: near -11
Thursday, January 8
-
Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon
-
Wind west 20 km/h, becoming light early afternoon
-
High: -2°C
-
Wind chill: -13 in the morning, near -6 in the afternoon
-
Night: Clear, low -13°C
Friday, January 9
-
A mix of sun and cloud
-
High: -5°C
-
Friday night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, low -13°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
-
Morning (freezing fog + wind chill): Dress for damp cold—warm base layer, insulated jacket, mitts, toque, and a neck warmer. Visibility is low, so reflective clothing is a smart add-on.
-
Afternoon: With clearing skies, it will feel more comfortable, but still winter-cold—keep layers.
-
Thursday night: Clear and colder—bundle up if you’re out in the evening.
Weather Trivia
Freezing fog happens when fog droplets are supercooled (below 0°C) and can freeze on contact with roads, vehicles, and railings—sometimes creating a thin icy coating even when snowfall is minimal.
Weather Summary
Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: freezing fog and low visibility early, then fog dissipates with clearing near noon. High -1°C. Increasing cloud tonight (low -6°C). Thursday turns cloudy then mixed sun and cloud with a clear, colder night near -13°C.