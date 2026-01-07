January 7, 2026: Geraldton–Greenstone Detailed Weather Forecast — Freezing Drizzle Risk Today, Brief Warm-Up to +2°C Thursday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – A milder stretch is trying to push into the Geraldton–Greenstone area, but it comes with messy winter travel conditions first.

Today stays cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle and a chance of flurries. By Thursday, temperatures climb above freezing with a chance of drizzle, before cooling back down again heading into the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Geraldton Airport)

As of 6:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 7, 2026:

Temperature: -7.1°C

Condition: Cloudy

Wind: SSW 9 km/h

Wind Chill: -11

Humidity: 90%

Visibility: 16 km

Pressure: 100.5 kPa

Today (Wednesday)

Cloudy

30% chance of flurries late morning and afternoon

Risk of freezing drizzle

Wind becoming SW 20 km/h this morning

High: -2°C

Wind chill: near -10

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Wed night)

Mainly cloudy

30% chance of flurries early this evening

Risk of freezing drizzle

Low: -7°C

Wind chill around -12 overnight

Thursday, January 8

Cloudy

40% chance of drizzle late morning and afternoon

Wind becoming S 20 km/h

High: +2°C (noticeably milder)

Thursday night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries, low -6°C

Friday, January 9

A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries

High: -3°C

Friday night: Cloudy, low -8°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today/tonight: Dress for damp cold—warm layers plus a wind-resistant outer layer. Boots with good tread are important because freezing drizzle can create slick, hard-to-see ice.

Thursday: With temps near/above freezing, wear a water-resistant outer shell and plan for wet surfaces. Keep gloves handy—wet + wind can still feel chilly.

Driving/walking: Slow down on hills, intersections, and parking lots—freezing drizzle often makes surfaces icy even when they look only wet.

Weather Trivia

Freezing drizzle forms when tiny droplets in low cloud stay liquid below 0°C (supercooled). When they hit roads and railings, they freeze instantly—creating “glare ice” that can be harder to spot than fresh snow.

Weather Summary

Geraldton–Greenstone weather for Jan. 7, 2026: cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle today and tonight. A brief warm-up arrives Thursday with a 40% chance of drizzle and a high near +2°C, then cooler Friday with flurries possible.