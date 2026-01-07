January 7, 2026: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Report — Morning Mist and Flurries, Clearing This Afternoon

THUNDER BAY – Weather Desk – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting Wednesday with mist and reduced visibility, plus a chance of flurries early. Conditions improve later today as fog patches dissipate and skies clear this afternoon, setting up a quieter evening with increasing cloud again overnight.

Temperatures remain relatively mild for January by Northwest standards, hovering near -1°C today and Thursday before a colder dip heading into the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:11 AM CST at Dryden Airport:

Condition: Mist

Temperature: -6.8°C (about -7°C )

Wind: SSW 13 km/h

Wind chill: -12

Humidity: 94%

Visibility: 3 km

Pressure: 100.2 kPa

Today (Wednesday)

Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning

Clearing this afternoon

Fog patches dissipating this morning

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning

High: -1°C

Wind chill: -13 this morning , improving to near -5 this afternoon

UV index: 1 (low)

Tonight and the Next Three Days

Tonight (Wednesday night)

Increasing cloudiness

Wind up to 15 km/h

Low: -4°C

Wind chill: near -8

Thursday, January 8

Cloudy

Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning

High: -1°C

Wind chill: -10 in the morning , near -5 in the afternoon

Thursday night: Cloudy periods, low -9°C

Friday, January 9

A mix of sun and cloud

High: -4°C

Friday night: Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries, low -13°C

Travel and Safety Notes

Early today, watch for visibility changes in mist/fog—slow down and use low-beam headlights.

With temperatures close to the freezing mark later in the week, roads can go from “wet” to “slick” quickly after sunset as temperatures drop.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Morning: Dress for damp cold—warm base layer, insulated jacket, toque, gloves, and boots with good tread.

Afternoon: Clearing will help, but it’ll still feel chilly with the breeze—layers are your friend.

Evenings: Temperatures dip back below -5°C—keep a warmer outer layer for after dark.

Weather Trivia

Mist and fog form when air becomes saturated—common during milder winter stretches. As winds increase and drier air mixes in, visibility often improves quickly, which is why conditions can change fast during a morning commute.

In Summary

Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: mist and reduced visibility early with a 40% chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipate and skies clear this afternoon. High -1°C. Cloud returns tonight, with another cloudy day Thursday and a cooler Friday.