Healthcare Executive Wendy Gregg Champions Equity in Senior Living and Mental Health Services

West Hempstead, New York — January 7, 2026 — Healthcare executive and consultant Wendy Gregg, MSW, MBA, continues to champion equity in senior living and mental health services through her work in program development, Medicaid integration, and administrative leadership. With more than 25 years of experience across healthcare systems, senior living communities, and social services, she has become a leading voice on improving access, quality, and fairness in care for vulnerable populations.

Gregg’s work reflects a deep commitment to reducing disparities, expanding affordable care models, and ensuring that seniors and individuals with mental health needs receive support that is both compassionate and comprehensive. Her leadership has helped organizations strengthen compliance, build sustainable programs, and serve residents who often struggle to find accessible care.

A Leader Grounded in Clinical and Administrative Expertise

Gregg’s career began with a strong foundation in clinical practice. She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Social Work from Stony Brook University, where she trained in assessment, counseling, crisis intervention, and discharge planning. Early exposure to hospital settings, nursing homes, and community support programs shaped her understanding of the challenges families face when navigating complex healthcare systems.

She later completed her MBA in Healthcare Management at Dowling College to expand her leadership capacity. This dual background prepared her to understand the full reality of healthcare delivery. She sees both the human experience and the operational structure behind every decision, which allows her to bridge gaps between residents, families, staff, and regulatory bodies.

Throughout her career, Gregg has served in executive and administrative roles across adult homes, assisted living programs, long-term care communities, and healthcare facilities. These experiences have shaped her into a leader who values accountability and empathy in equal measure.

Advancing Equity Through Accessible Senior Living Models

One of Gregg’s core missions centers on equity in senior living. She has spent years working to expand access for older adults who rely on Medicaid or who struggle with socioeconomic challenges. Through her leadership, private assisted living communities have implemented Medicaid-funded programs that make safe, high-quality housing attainable for low-income seniors.

This work required a deep understanding of policy, eligibility requirements, and regulatory expectations. Gregg guided organizations through operational restructuring, policy development, and system upgrades to ensure full compliance with state and federal guidelines. As a result, more seniors could enter supportive housing without facing financial barriers or long waiting periods.

Under her leadership, these programs promoted independence, stability, and dignity for residents who previously faced limited options. Families who once feared institutional placement now have access to community-based solutions that preserve quality of life.

Strengthening Mental Health Services Within Senior Care

In addition to her work in assisted living, Gregg has been a strong advocate for mental health integration in long-term care settings. She believes that mental wellness is essential to aging with dignity and that senior living communities must be prepared to support residents with behavioral health needs.

Her background as a clinical social worker gave her insight into the emotional, cognitive, and psychological challenges many seniors experience. Through program leadership and staff development, she helped organizations adopt better screening practices, stronger support systems, and clearer communication strategies for residents living with depression, anxiety, memory loss, and other mental health concerns.

By promoting trauma-informed approaches and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration, Gregg has strengthened mental health resources within facilities that too often treat behavioral needs as secondary. Her work reinforces the idea that emotional wellbeing must be treated with the same seriousness as physical health.

Consulting That Supports Equity, Compliance, and Sustainability

Outside of her executive role, Gregg runs a consulting practice that supports assisted living providers across Medicaid eligibility, compliance planning, policy implementation, and senior placement. Organizations turn to her for guidance when navigating regulatory complexity or launching programs that aim to serve diverse and underserved populations.

Her consulting style focuses on practical strategy. She evaluates systems objectively and recommends improvements that help organizations strengthen stability while upholding ethical standards. Whether preparing for audits, restructuring care models, or training new administrators, Gregg brings clarity and direction to environments that operate under significant pressure.

She also dedicates time to mentoring new healthcare administrators. By offering direct guidance based on real-world experience, she helps emerging leaders build confidence in decision-making, regulatory understanding, and program oversight. Her mentorship fosters a new generation of professionals who value fairness, transparency, and resident protection.

Advocacy for Fair and Inclusive Healthcare Policies

Gregg’s work extends beyond organizational leadership into broader advocacy. She has collaborated with community leaders, regulatory bodies, and legislative partners to support policies that reduce healthcare disparities. Her contributions highlight the importance of accessible senior living, mental health inclusion, and equitable funding structures.

Her advocacy focuses on creating systems that do not leave vulnerable individuals behind. She continues to engage in discussions that shape the future of long-term care, especially as the senior population continues to grow. Her insights bring frontline experience into policy conversations that often lack practical grounding.

Gregg is an active member of the Empire State Assisted Living Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives. These affiliations allow her to stay involved in industry-wide improvement efforts and contribute to national conversations about ethical leadership, compliance, and care delivery.

A Vision for a Fairer Healthcare Landscape

Looking ahead, Gregg remains committed to advancing equity across senior living and mental health services. Her work continues to highlight the importance of accessibility, dignity, and fairness in care models that serve adults who face medical, financial, or social challenges.

Her long-term goals include expanding community-based care options, strengthening mental health support within assisted living, and improving education for healthcare leaders who influence policy and practice. She believes that senior living must evolve without sacrificing compassion and that equitable care requires both system innovation and steady leadership.

As the landscape of healthcare continues to shift, Gregg intends to remain a strong advocate for solutions that deliver real impact. Her leadership reflects a lifelong dedication to service and her continued commitment to improving care for those who rely on support the most.

About Wendy Gregg, MSW, MBA

Wendy Gregg is an executive leader, consultant, and healthcare advocate with more than 25 years of experience across hospitals, skilled nursing, adult care facilities, and assisted living communities. She specializes in Medicaid-funded program development, compliance strategy, mental health integration, and equitable access to senior living. Gregg holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Social Work from Stony Brook University and an MBA in Healthcare Management from Dowling College. She resides in West Hempstead, New York.