Stolen Firearms Seized in Apitipi Anicinapek Nation; 20-Year-Old Faces Multiple Weapons Charges

NAPS Investigation Recovers Rifles, Shotguns, Replica Handguns; Charges Include Firearm Prohibition Violations

APITIPI ANICINAPEK NATION, ON – A 20-year-old male from Apitipi Anicinapek Nation has been arrested and faces a series of serious firearm-related charges after police recovered five stolen firearms and ammunition during a weekend investigation.

On Saturday, December 27, 2025, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to reports of firearms being stolen from a residence in the community.

The investigation revealed that between October 1 and December 27, a suspect repeatedly entered the victim’s home — a known acquaintance — and accessed a gun safe, stealing multiple firearms and ammunition.

Search Warrant Recovers Rifles, Shotguns, and Replica Handguns

Following a targeted investigation by NAPS frontline officers and the Crime Unit, the suspect, Bear Joseph White Babin, was arrested without incident.

During the arrest, police also seized a pair of brass knuckles, a prohibited weapon under Canadian law.

On Sunday, December 28, officers executed a search warrant at a residence within Apitipi Anicinapek Nation. As a result, police recovered:

Two rifles

Two shotguns

Two replica handguns

Ammunition

All seized items are now in police custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Charges and Penalties Explained

Bear Joseph White Babin, age 20, of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, is facing the following charges:

Theft Under $5,000 × 5 (s.334(b), Criminal Code)

⤷ Each count carries a maximum penalty of 2 years in jail if proceeded summarily.

Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition (s.90, Criminal Code)

⤷ Indictable offence punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (s.733.1, Criminal Code)

⤷ Carries a potential sentence of up to 18 months upon summary conviction.

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (s.117.01, Criminal Code)

⤷ Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and potential for mandatory minimum sentencing.

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm × 5 (s.91, Criminal Code)

⤷ Each count carries up to 5 years imprisonment for indictable offences.

If convicted, Babin could face significant time in custody, especially given the combination of firearm-related offences and alleged breach of a prior court-ordered weapons prohibition.

Bail Hearing and Ongoing Court Proceedings

The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Sunday, December 28, 2025, and was remanded into custody. A future court date has been set, but was not publicly released at the time of reporting.

The NAPS emphasizes that the investigation was a collaborative effort between the Apitipi detachment and the NAPS Crime Unit, underlining their continued commitment to firearm safety and public protection in Northern Ontario First Nation communities.

Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (formerly known as Wahgoshig First Nation) is located in northeastern Ontario, near the Quebec border. It is situated:

Approximately 35 km northeast of Matheson, Ontario

On the northern edge of Lake Abitibi

Close to the Ontario–Quebec boundary

The First Nation is part of Treaty 9 territory and is a member of the Wabun Tribal Council and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN). The community has close ties to both Ontario and Quebec Cree and Algonquin peoples, with a history of traditional land use, hunting, and cultural continuity in the Abitibi region.

