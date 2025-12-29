New Year, New Rules: What Takes Effect in Ontario on January 1, 2026

Updates span home fire safety, hiring and job ads, construction-site AEDs, and tougher OHSA enforcement

THUNDER BAY — January 1, 2026 brings a wave of new Ontario rules that will touch everything from carbon monoxide alarms in homes to how employers advertise jobs, plus new health-and-safety compliance requirements for workplaces and construction sites.

Here are the most significant province-wide changes confirmed to take effect on New Year’s Day.

Expanded carbon monoxide alarm rules under the Fire Code

Ontario’s Fire Code updates take effect January 1, 2026, including expanded requirements for carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in many existing homes and residential buildings. The updated rules apply to homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, attached garages, and other listed conditions.

Under the updated requirements, affected homes must have CO alarms:

Adjacent to each sleeping area , and

On every storey of the home, even floors without bedrooms.

The changes also expand CO alarm requirements for multi-unit residential and care occupancies, impacting building owners and property managers as well as homeowners.

Thunder Bay angle: With many local homes using gas, propane, oil, or wood heat—and attached garages common—these rules are expected to affect a large number of households across Northwestern Ontario.

New job posting rules for employers

Ontario’s “Working for Workers” changes introduce new obligations for publicly advertised job postings starting January 1, 2026—applying to employers with 25 or more employees.

Key changes include:

Compensation disclosure (expected pay or a range)

Restrictions on “Canadian experience” requirements

Disclosure of AI use in screening/selection processes

Vacancy status communications and post-interview notifications

Record retention requirements for postings and hiring-related records

Online job posting platforms also face new compliance expectations aimed at tackling fraudulent postings.

Thunder Bay angle: For local employers competing for workers—health care, construction, mining services, hospitality—pay transparency and hiring-process rules could reshape recruiting practices and applicant expectations.

Washroom cleaning record requirements become mandatory

Ontario employers already have obligations to keep workplace washrooms “clean and sanitary,” but a key compliance piece becomes enforceable January 1, 2026: formal cleaning records.

Records must include:

The date and time of the two most recent cleanings , and

Be posted near the washroom or made electronically accessible to workers with clear instructions.

AEDs required on larger construction projects

Starting January 1, 2026, certain construction projects must have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on site—generally where 20+ workers are regularly employed and the project is expected to last three months or more.

Guidance summarized by industry and legal sources indicates requirements cover installation, signage, maintenance/testing, and associated records/training expectations.

New OHSA enforcement tool: administrative monetary penalties

Ontario also moves to a faster, ticket-style enforcement model under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. As of January 1, 2026, inspectors can issue administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) for certain OHSA contraventions—financial penalties imposed without a traditional prosecution process.

Faster “as-of-right” labour mobility for regulated professions

A separate change taking effect January 1, 2026 is Ontario’s move to speed interprovincial labour mobility for many regulated occupations through an “as-of-right” deemed certification framework—intended to let qualified workers from other provinces begin working in Ontario much sooner once credentials are confirmed.

Thunder Bay angle: In sectors that struggle to recruit and retain talent, easier mobility could help fill gaps—though local leaders will be watching whether the benefit reaches Northwestern Ontario or concentrates in the GTA.

What to do now

Homeowners/landlords: confirm whether your property triggers the new CO alarm placement rules.

Employers (25+ employees): update job ad templates and hiring workflows (pay ranges, AI disclosure, candidate notices).

Construction firms/constructors: plan AED compliance for qualifying projects.

All workplaces: build washroom cleaning record systems before Jan. 1.

The Last Word:

Ontario laws Jan 1, 2026: new CO alarm rules, job ad disclosures, AEDs, OHSA penalties.