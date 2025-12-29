Loaded Handgun, Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized on Fort William First Nation

Four Charged in Major Guns and Drugs Investigation; Street Value of Seized Drugs Tops $106,000

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, ON – Four individuals are facing a combined 45 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges following a major OPP-led guns and drug trafficking investigation on Fort William First Nation.

The investigation, led by the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, began in the fall of 2025 and focused on alleged drug trafficking activity within the community.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, police executed a search warrant with assistance from the Thunder Bay OPP, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

Loaded Firearm and Large Quantities of Drugs Seized

During the search, investigators seized:

One loaded handgun capable of fully automatic fire

250 grams of suspected cocaine

195 grams of suspected fentanyl

115 oxycodone tablets

$6,450 in Canadian currency

Multiple cell phones

Police estimate the street value of the drugs seized exceeds $106,000.

Accused and Charges

Teddi‑Lyn Maddock, 34, of Fort William First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (3 counts)

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone

Nouh Souare, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone

Brandon Gonsalves‑Hewitt, 22, of Scarborough, and

David Pelletier, 30, of Fort William First Nation, are each charged with:

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone

Potential Penalties Upon Conviction

Under Canadian law, these offences carry significant prison sentences if proven in court:

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm (s.95 Criminal Code)

⤷ Mandatory minimum sentence of 3 years for a first offence (indictable)

⤷ Up to 14 years imprisonment

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (s.117.01 Criminal Code)

⤷ Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule I drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone)

⤷ Maximum penalty of life imprisonment

⤷ Courts treat fentanyl trafficking as a major aggravating factor

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

⤷ Up to 10 years imprisonment

Failure to comply with a release order

⤷ Up to 2 years imprisonment

Sentencing would consider factors such as prior criminal history, weapon prohibition breaches, quantity of drugs, and public safety risks.

Court Proceedings

All four accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Public Assistance Requested

Police continue to urge the public to report information related to illegal firearms or drug trafficking:

📞 OPP: 1‑888‑310‑1122

📞 Crime Stoppers: 1‑800‑222‑8477 (TIPS)

🌐 ontariocrimestoppers.ca

About the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team

The OPP‑led PGNG focuses on intelligence‑driven, multi‑jurisdictional investigations aimed at dismantling organized crime, reducing illegal firearms, and disrupting drug trafficking networks across Ontario and Quebec. The unit includes members from 20 police services, including the Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, and the RCMP.

