Loaded Handgun, Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized on Fort William First Nation

Four Charged in Major Guns and Drugs Investigation; Street Value of Seized Drugs Tops $106,000
FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, ON – Four individuals are facing a combined 45 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges following a major OPP-led guns and drug trafficking investigation on Fort William First Nation.
The investigation, led by the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, began in the fall of 2025 and focused on alleged drug trafficking activity within the community.
On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, police executed a search warrant with assistance from the Thunder Bay OPP, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.
Loaded Firearm and Large Quantities of Drugs Seized
During the search, investigators seized:
-
One loaded handgun capable of fully automatic fire
-
250 grams of suspected cocaine
-
195 grams of suspected fentanyl
-
115 oxycodone tablets
-
$6,450 in Canadian currency
-
Multiple cell phones
Police estimate the street value of the drugs seized exceeds $106,000.
Accused and Charges
Teddi‑Lyn Maddock, 34, of Fort William First Nation, is charged with:
-
Possession of a firearm while prohibited (3 counts)
-
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
-
Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
-
Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized
-
Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
-
Careless storage of a firearm
-
Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
-
Failure to comply with a release order
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
Nouh Souare, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:
-
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
-
Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
-
Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized
-
Possession of a firearm while prohibited
-
Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
-
Careless storage of a firearm
-
Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
Brandon Gonsalves‑Hewitt, 22, of Scarborough, and
David Pelletier, 30, of Fort William First Nation, are each charged with:
-
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
-
Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
-
Possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized
-
Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
-
Careless storage of a firearm
-
Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
Potential Penalties Upon Conviction
Under Canadian law, these offences carry significant prison sentences if proven in court:
-
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm (s.95 Criminal Code)
⤷ Mandatory minimum sentence of 3 years for a first offence (indictable)
⤷ Up to 14 years imprisonment
-
Possession of a firearm while prohibited (s.117.01 Criminal Code)
⤷ Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment
-
Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule I drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone)
⤷ Maximum penalty of life imprisonment
⤷ Courts treat fentanyl trafficking as a major aggravating factor
-
Proceeds of crime over $5,000
⤷ Up to 10 years imprisonment
-
Failure to comply with a release order
⤷ Up to 2 years imprisonment
Sentencing would consider factors such as prior criminal history, weapon prohibition breaches, quantity of drugs, and public safety risks.
Court Proceedings
All four accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.
Public Assistance Requested
Police continue to urge the public to report information related to illegal firearms or drug trafficking:
📞 OPP: 1‑888‑310‑1122
📞 Crime Stoppers: 1‑800‑222‑8477 (TIPS)
🌐 ontariocrimestoppers.ca
About the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team
The OPP‑led PGNG focuses on intelligence‑driven, multi‑jurisdictional investigations aimed at dismantling organized crime, reducing illegal firearms, and disrupting drug trafficking networks across Ontario and Quebec. The unit includes members from 20 police services, including the Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, and the RCMP.
