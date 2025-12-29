Highway 17 Closed Between Highway 614 and White River Due to Dangerous Winter Conditions

OPP urges drivers to stay off the roads as visibility drops and road conditions worsen across the North Shore

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ALERT – The North West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a major stretch of Highway 17, from Highway 614 to White River, due to severe winter weather, including whiteout conditions, heavy snowfall, and dangerously icy roads.

The closure was announced Monday, December 29, as a weather system continues to impact travel along the North Shore and Trans-Canada corridor, where blowing snow and reduced visibility have created hazardous driving conditions.

🚧 ROAD CLOSED:

Highway 17 from Highway 614 to White River

This section includes a long, rural stretch often impacted by snow squalls and low visibility during winter storms.

⚠️ MOTORISTS ADVISED TO:

Avoid non-essential travel

Monitor real-time road conditions at 511on.ca

Stay updated on active weather alerts via the NetNewsLedger Weather.

❄️ Local Impacts and Safety Message

Drivers in Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Marathon, and White River are urged to prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions. The OPP and Ministry of Transportation (MTO) crews are actively monitoring the situation and will reopen the highway only when it is safe.

Emergency services also remind the public that venturing out during highway closures puts first responders at risk and may result in being stranded in remote areas with limited emergency access.

🧭 Travellers Should Know:

White River is a common chokepoint during winter storms; fuel, food, and lodging are limited beyond the closure point.

Closures in this area can last several hours or overnight , depending on wind and accumulation.

Ensure your vehicle is stocked with a winter safety kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra food, and water if travel is unavoidable.

