December 29, 2025: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Blowing Snow Early, Clearing Late, Bitter Wind Chills Continue

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Thunder Bay is in classic “dry Arctic air + gusty wind” weather today. Light snow and local blowing snow linger this morning, then skies trend mainly cloudy with late-day clearing. Even after the snow eases, the cold remains the headline—wind chills in the -20s stick around through tonight and into Tuesday.

Alerts: As of this morning, no Environment Canada alerts are in effect for the City of Thunder Bay.

If you are planning travel east, Highway 17 is closed right now due to road conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Thunder Bay Airport, 7:00 AM EST)

Thunder Bay Airport is reporting light snow with a temperature of -12.3°C. Winds are NW 26 km/h gusting 42, pushing the wind chill to about -22. Humidity is lower than yesterday’s damp setup (67%), visibility is strong at 24 km, and pressure is 101.7 kPa and rising.

Today (Monday)

Snow and local blowing snow ending this morning , then mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries

Clearing this afternoon

Wind: North 40 km/h gusting 60

High: -11°C

Wind chill: near -24

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Monday night)

A few clouds , increasing cloudiness after midnight

Wind: NW 20 km/h gusting 40

Low: -17°C

Wind chill: near -25

Tuesday, December 30

Becoming cloudy in the morning , then periods of snow

Snow amount: about 2 cm

High: -10°C

Wind chill: -25 morning , -17 afternoon

Night: Cloudy, -19°C

Wednesday, December 31

Sunny

High: -16°C

Night: Clear, -23°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning (wind + leftover blowing snow): Wind-blocking winter coat, toque, thick mitts, and a neck warmer/face covering.

Tonight & Tuesday morning (wind chills -25 range): Cover exposed skin; switch to warmer mitts and insulated boots.

Driving/errands: Keep extra gloves and a blanket in the vehicle—cold becomes a problem fast if you’re delayed.

Weather Trivia

Blowing snow can be a hazard even when snowfall is light—wind lifts loose snow off the ground, cutting visibility quickly on open stretches (like highways and exposed shoreline areas).

Weather Synopsis

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025: light snow and local blowing snow ends this morning, then mainly cloudy with afternoon clearing. Cold and windy with high -11°C and wind chill near -24; more snow Tuesday (about 2 cm) with wind chills in the -20s.